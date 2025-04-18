Catholics Worldwide Commemorating Holy Week with Processions and Crucifixion Events

Catholics worldwide are observing Holy Week with processions and dramatizations of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

In Kalwaria Zebrzydowska, Poland, thousands gathered for the annual reenactment of the Way of the Cross, featuring actors portraying Jesus and Roman soldiers.

During the performance, a wooden cross is carried, and participants pause to pray at each of the Stations of the Cross.

In Indonesia, Catholics reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Mount Gandul.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, numerous penitents took part in a reenactment of the crucifixion, during which some are nailed to crosses.

This reenactment, officially disapproved by the Church, draws hundreds of Filipinos and tourists each Easter weekend to various locations across Asia’s only predominantly Catholic nation.

A female penitent is affixed to a cross during the Good Friday crucifixions in the Philippines.

Throughout Holy Week, towns and cities in Spain, particularly in Andalusia, host Catholic groups that march in processions to honor the crucifixion.

Penitents participating in the Hermandad de la Aurora (Brotherhood of the Dawn) in Granada yesterday.

On Holy Thursday, Pope Francis visited Rome’s Regina Coeli, one of Italy’s most crowded prisons, to extend his well-wishes to inmates ahead of Easter.

Francis has frequently visited prisons throughout his papacy, especially on Holy Thursday.

It remains uncertain how involved the Pope will be in the Vatican’s schedule of celebrations leading up to Easter.