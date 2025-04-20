China’s US Ambassador Calls for Resolution of Trade War, Signals Readiness to Combat if Necessary

Xie Feng, China’s ambassador to the United States, has called on Washington to find common ground with Beijing and pursue a path of peaceful coexistence, while cautioning that China is prepared to respond to the intensifying trade war.

During a public event in Washington yesterday, details of which were shared on the Chinese embassy’s website, Mr. Xie emphasized that tariffs would wreak havoc on the global economy, likening the situation to the Great Depression and the tariffs imposed by the US in 1930.

Drawing on concepts from traditional Chinese medicine, such as the necessity to balance the opposing forces of yin and yang, Mr. Xie stated that harmony should be the guiding principle in the relationship between the two largest economies in the world.

“A well-crafted traditional Chinese medicine recipe typically incorporates a variety of ingredients that strengthen each other, resulting in optimal therapeutic effects,” he remarked.

“We should aim for peaceful coexistence instead of a direct confrontation, and support one another’s success rather than becoming trapped in a lose-lose situation.”

The trade conflict has effectively paralyzed the immense trade between the world’s largest economies, with tariffs exceeding 100% in both directions, alongside a range of trade, investment, and cultural prohibitions.

China’s leading shipbuilding association criticized a US initiative to impose port fees on vessels connected to China.

While Japan, Taiwan, and others are currently engaged in discussions or preparing to negotiate with the US regarding President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, no high-level talks with China are in the works at this time.

On Friday, Mr. Trump mentioned that the US is having productive private discussions with China amidst the ongoing trade conflict.

“By the way, we have nice conversations going with China,” he told reporters at the White House. “It’s, like, really very good.” He did not provide further details.

China has asserted that the US must demonstrate respect prior to any potential negotiations.

Mr. Xie reiterated China’s opposition to the trade war and asserted that the country will retaliate against any nation imposing tariffs against it.