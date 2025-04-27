India and Pakistan Forces Clash Again in Kashmir

Troops from Pakistan and India engaged in hostilities in the contentious region of Kashmir for the third consecutive night, according to officials, marking a significant deterioration in relations between the nuclear-armed adversaries.

India has accused Pakistan of facilitating “cross-border terrorism” following an unprecedented attack on civilians in the Muslim-majority area of Kashmir, the worst in 25 years.

Pakistan has rejected these allegations, labeling attempts to connect it to the incident as “frivolous” and has promised to counter any actions taken by India.

In response, Indian security forces have commenced a large-scale manhunt for those accountable for the deaths of 26 individuals at a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam on April 22, with the police identifying two Pakistani nationals among the fleeing assailants.

“(Our) own troops effectively reacted with appropriate small arms fire,” the statement noted.

Pakistan has yet to confirm the recent exchange of gunfire.

Following the attack, New Delhi suspended a water-sharing agreement, announced the closure of the main border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic relations, and revoked visas for Pakistani citizens.

In retaliation, Pakistan has ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisors, canceled visas for Indian nationals — except for Sikh pilgrims — and shut its main border crossing.

The United Nations has called on both nations to exercise “maximum restraint” to ensure that issues can be “resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement.”