India and Pakistan Respond with Reciprocal Actions Following Kashmir Attack

India and Pakistan have engaged in a growing series of reciprocal diplomatic actions after India accused Pakistan of supporting a deadly shooting incident in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to track down and punish the assailants responsible for the deaths of 26 civilians in the popular tourist area of Pahalgam on Tuesday, alleging Pakistan’s involvement in “cross-border terrorism”.

“I tell the entire world: India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their supporters,” Mr. Modi stated in his initial address following the assault in the Himalayan region.

“We will chase them to the ends of the Earth,” he affirmed.

A person injured in Tuesday’s attack is transported to the hospital.

The attack in Pahalgam, located in predominantly Muslim Kashmir, was the deadliest in 25 years and marked a significant shift towards targeting civilians rather than Indian security personnel.

In response, India suspended a water-sharing agreement, announced the closure of the primary land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic relations, and revoked visas for Pakistani citizens the previous night.

Read More: Gunmen kill at least 20 tourists in attack on Kashmir; India closes main Pakistan border crossing after Kashmir attack.

Today, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a rare meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) with top military officials, including the influential Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, in Islamabad to address India’s accusations and actions.

“Any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens will be met with firm reciprocal actions across all domains,” stated a release from Mr. Sharif’s office following the NSC meeting.

“In the absence of any credible investigations or verifiable evidence, attempts to link the Pahalgam incident to Pakistan are frivolous, illogical, and utterly baseless,” it added.

The series of reciprocal measures announced by the Pakistani government includes expelling Indian diplomats and canceling visas for Indian nationals, aside from Sikh pilgrims.

Pakistan declared that Indian military advisors were “persona non grata” and were “ordered to leave Pakistan immediately.”

The main Wagah border crossing in Punjab will be closed on both sides.

Pakistan also cautioned that it would regard any attempt by India to halt the water supply from the Indus River as an “act of war”.

According to Indian police, the three assailants are members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, which the United Nations has classified as a terrorist organization.

Police have offered a bounty of over €20,000 for information leading to the capture of each suspect.

While the actions taken so far are mostly symbolic, there are concerns that India’s diplomatic measures could be a precursor to more severe actions, raising the possibility of military conflict between the nuclear-armed nations.

Indian soldiers stand guard at the entrance of the India-Pakistan border post in Wagah.

In 2019, a suicide bombing killed 41 Indian soldiers in Kashmir, prompting Indian airstrikes within Pakistan.

At the Attari-Wagah border crossing, Pakistani citizens had already begun to depart.

“We just want to go home,” said an exhausted-looking Mehnaz Begum, a businessman from Karachi, as he left India.

Mr. Modi led a two-minute silence to honor the deceased, of whom all but one were Indian.

“I state this unequivocally: whoever orchestrated this attack, along with their planners, will face repercussions beyond their imagination,” Modi asserted in Hindi during a visit to Bihar state.

“Whatever little territory these terrorists occupy is to be reduced to dust. The determination of 1.4 billion Indians will shatter the backbone of these terrorists,” he declared.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both nations asserting full claim over the region while administering separate portions.

Rebel factions have conducted an insurgency in Indian-administered Kashmir since 1989, demanding either independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Indian security forces have launched an extensive manhunt for the attackers, resulting in numerous detentions during the operation.

A soldier was reported killed earlier during skirmishes with gunmen in Basantgarh, as per the Indian army.

Today, Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar appeared calm, though residents expressed shock over the attack, which has severely impacted the region’s vital tourist sector, and apprehension about the future.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to is heartbroken and stunned,” stated Siddhi Wahid, a Kashmiri historian and political analyst.

Tuesday’s attack unfolded as tourists enjoyed peaceful mountain vistas at the popular Pahalgam site when gunmen emerged from the surrounding forests and opened fire on the crowds with automatic weapons.

Survivors recounted to Indian media that the assailants targeted men specifically while sparing those who could recite the Islamic declaration of faith.

In response, activists and members of religious groups in Pakistan organized an anti-India protest.

The attack has incited anger among Hindu nationalist organizations, and students from Kashmir studying in various Indian institutions have reported facing harassment and intimidation.

“It is a deliberate and targeted campaign of hatred and vilification against students from a specific region and identity,” remarked Nasir Khuehami, convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association.