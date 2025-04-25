India Investigates Suspects in Attack as Tensions with Pakistan Rise

Armed police and soldiers conducted searches in homes and forests for militants in Kashmir, while India’s army chief visited the area to assess security following the killing of 26 individuals earlier this week – marking the deadliest attack on civilians in almost two decades.

This militant assault ignited widespread outrage and mourning across India, accompanied by demands for action against neighboring Pakistan, which New Delhi accuses of financing and fostering terrorism in Kashmir, a territory claimed by both nations and the site of two wars.

The army chief’s visit to Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, coincided with searches by authorities in Pahalgam, the picturesque town where the militant attack occurred on Tuesday.

India asserted that elements from Pakistan were involved in the Tuesday attack, during which militants opened fire on 26 men in a meadow in the Pahalgam region.

Earlier in the day, Indian financial markets witnessed a steep decline but managed to recover some losses by the end of trading.

The major stock indices closed down by 0.7% to 0.9%, while the Indian rupee fell by 0.2% and the 10-year benchmark bond yield increased by four basis points.

Border Security Force personnel maintained vigilance at the Attari-Wagah border with Pakistan.

Both nuclear-armed nations have enacted a series of retaliatory measures against each other.

India suspended a vital river water-sharing agreement, while Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines.

The Indian air force and navy conducted military exercises yesterday.

In response, Pakistan ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelled visas for Indian nationals—except for Sikh pilgrims—and closed its main border crossing.

Furthermore, Pakistan issued a warning that any attempt by India to obstruct the flow of water from the Indus River would be regarded as an “act of war.”

General Upendra Dwivedi traveled to Kashmir to evaluate security protocols just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to pursue the attackers to “the ends of the earth”.

Prime Minister Modi remarked that the victims of the attack hailed from various regions of India. News channels displayed funeral ceremonies in multiple states, while newspapers featured images of mourners and individuals praying at funeral pyres.

Rahul Gandhi, the chief opposition leader in India, also visited Srinagar to meet with the injured and local government officials.

India’s leading airlines, IndiGo and Air India, announced that certain international routes—including those to the United States and Europe—would be impacted by the closure of Pakistani airspace, resulting in longer flight times and rerouting.

There are heightened concerns and calls suggesting that India may consider a military strike on Pakistani territory, similar to actions taken in 2019 following a suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel.

Several leaders from Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have advocated for military action against Pakistan.

Both countries assert claims over the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, but control different areas.

India, a nation with a Hindu majority, has consistently accused Islamic Pakistan of supporting separatists who are in conflict with security forces in its portion of the region.

Pakistan, on the other hand, denies these allegations.

Indian officials have indicated that the attack had “cross-border linkages.”

In a related move, soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir destroyed the family homes of two men whom police suspect were involved in the attack.

Authorities allege these men are affiliated with the Pakistani-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United Nations.

Kashmiri police distributed notices featuring sketches of three individuals “involved” in the violence: Indian national Adil Hussain Thoker and Pakistani citizens Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa.

The search is also on for Indian citizen Ashif Sheikh.

India has not provided further details regarding the links or presented evidence.

Following the attack, members of the immediate families of the two Indian suspects were taken into custody for interrogation, as confirmed by an officer and relatives.

Authorities stated that the suspects belonged to a faction of LeT called The Resistance Front (TRF).

According to a police intelligence officer, “Both have been active for three to four years, and are part of TRF which is an offshoot of LeT.”

“They are wanted militants involved in previous attacks on security forces,” the officer added.

Police have announced a reward of two million rupees (€20,737) for information leading to the arrest of each man.

The United Nations has called on both India and Pakistan to exercise “maximum restraint” as the nuclear-armed adversaries impose reciprocal diplomatic measures following the attack.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric urged both governments to “exercise maximum restraint, and to ensure that the situation and the developments we’ve observed do not escalate further.”

“Any issues between Pakistan and India, we believe, can be and should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement,” he added.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting with top military leaders (Pic: Pakistan Prime Minister’s office).

Denying any involvement, Pakistan described attempts to connect it to the Pahalgam attack as “frivolous” and vowed to respond to any actions taken by India.

“Any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains,” stated a Pakistani statement after Prime Minister Sharif held a rare National Security Committee meeting with military leaders.

Since partition in 1947, Kashmir has remained divided between India and Pakistan, with both claiming full ownership but governing different segments.

Various rebel groups have claimed responsibility for an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding either independence or a merger with Pakistan.

‘Reduce it to dust’

The violence in Pahalgam marks a significant departure from recent Kashmiri rebel assaults, which have predominantly targeted Indian security forces.

Experts suggest a potential military response could still be forthcoming, with some speculating it may occur within days or even weeks.

In 2019, a suicide attack led to the deaths of 41 Indian troops in Kashmir, prompting Indian airstrikes within Pakistan and escalating tensions between the two nations to the brink of war.

“Whatever little land these terrorists occupy, it’s time to reduce it to dust,” remarked Prime Minister Modi following a two-minute silence in honor of the deceased, nearly all of whom were Indian.

An effigy of Pakistan Army Chief Asif Munir is set ablaze during a protest in Noida, India.

India has been measured in its response to prior assaults.

Subsequent to that attack, Indian fighter jets executed air strikes on Pakistani territory 12 days later.

Tuesday’s attack unfolded as tourists were enjoying the serene mountain vistas at Pahalgam when armed assailants emerged from the forests, firing indiscriminately into the gathered crowd.

Survivors recounted to Indian media that the shooters primarily targeted men, allowing those who could recite the Islamic declaration of faith to escape.

Indian security forces have initiated an extensive manhunt for the assailants, detaining a significant number of individuals.

This incident has incited outrage among Hindu nationalist groups, and students from Kashmir studying across India have reported experiencing harassment and intimidation.