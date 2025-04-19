Iran and the US to Engage in Second Round of Crucial Nuclear Negotiations in Rome

The United States and Iran are preparing to resume critical discussions regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme, just one week after a preliminary round of talks both parties characterized as “constructive”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will conduct the Oman-mediated negotiations in Rome.

These talks follow what Iran described as indirect discussions held in Muscat last week, marking the first high-level exchanges between the two countries since US President Donald Trump withdrew from a pivotal nuclear agreement in 2018.

Western nations, including the United States, have long alleged that Iran aims to develop nuclear weapons—claims Tehran refutes, asserting that its nuclear programme is intended solely for peaceful civilian applications.

Since returning to office in January, President Trump has reinstated his “maximum pressure” campaign of sanctions against Iran.

In March, he sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling for renewed nuclear negotiations, while warning of military action should diplomatic efforts fail.

“I’m not in a rush” to resort to military options, Trump stated on Thursday. “I believe Iran is eager to engage in talks.”

On Friday, Araghchi remarked that Iran had perceived a certain degree of seriousness from the US during the initial round, yet raised concerns regarding their intentions.

“Despite our serious doubts about the motives and intentions of the American side, we will still participate in tomorrow’s (Saturday) negotiations,” he declared at a press conference in Moscow.

‘Crucial stage’

In an interview published Wednesday by French newspaper Le Monde, Rafael Grossi, the chief of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, indicated that Iran was “not far” from acquiring a nuclear bomb.

During Trump’s first term, the US withdrew from the 2015 agreement between Tehran and global powers, which provided Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme.

Tehran adhered to the agreement for a year following Trump’s withdrawal before beginning to roll back its compliance.

Araghchi was one of the negotiators of the 2015 deal, while his counterpart in Rome, Witkoff, is a real estate tycoon whom Trump has also tasked with negotiations regarding Ukraine.

Currently, Iran enriches uranium up to 60%, significantly above the 3.67% limit set by the deal, yet below the 90% threshold necessary for weapons-grade material.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged European nations to determine whether to activate the “snapback” mechanism under the 2015 agreement, which would automatically restore UN sanctions on Iran due to its non-compliance.

This option to invoke the mechanism expires in October this year.

Iran has previously indicated that it might withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if the mechanism were triggered.

Grossi, who engaged with Iranian officials during a recent visit to Tehran, noted that both the US and Iran are “at a very crucial stage” in the negotiations and “do not have much time” to finalize an agreement.

‘Non-negotiable’

Iranian officials have maintained that the discussions should be limited to its nuclear programme and the lifting of sanctions.

Araghchi stated that a deal with the US was “likely” if Washington refrained from “making unreasonable and unrealistic demands”, though he did not provide further details.

Analysts suggested that the US would likely push for discussions on Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its support for militia groups in the Middle East.

Araghchi affirmed that Iran’s right to enrich uranium is “non-negotiable,” responding to Witkoff’s call for a complete halt to enrichment. Witkoff had previously only insisted that Iran return to the enrichment limits set by the 2015 deal.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps asserted that the country’s military capabilities were off-limits for discussion.

Iran’s regional influence and missile capabilities are considered among its “red lines” in these talks, according to the official IRNA news agency.

On Friday, US ally Israel reiterated its steadfast commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, declaring it has a “clear course of action” to deter this outcome.

Khamenei mentioned on Tuesday that Iranians should not place their hopes on the negotiations, which “may or may not produce results.”