Palestine Action: Reasons Behind Its Ban in the UK

This month, British lawmakers voted to classify the pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization.

Being a member of Palestine Action is now deemed a crime, carrying a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

RTÉ’s London Correspondent, Tommy Meskill, explores the reasons behind the group’s ban.

In the early hours of Friday, June 20, under the cover of darkness, members of Palestine Action infiltrated the British RAF base Brize Norton.

The group stated that its members breached the base because “despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, operate spy planes over Gaza, and refuel US and Israeli fighter jets.”

This incident triggered an investigation by counter-terrorism police and drew widespread condemnation from political figures, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who called it “disgraceful” and an “act of vandalism.”

It also raised significant questions about how the group managed to breach the base’s perimeter fence.

Subsequently, it was reported that £7 million worth of damage was inflicted on two Voyager aircraft.

Last week, four individuals were remanded in custody and charged with conspiracy to commit criminal damage and conspiracy to knowingly enter a prohibited area for purposes detrimental to the safety or interests of the UK.

The individuals charged include 29-year-old Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 24-year-old Jony Cink, 35-year-old Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, and 22-year-old Lewie Chiaramello.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of (L-R) Jony Cink, Amy Gardiner-Gibson, Lewie Chiaramello, and Daniel Jeronymides-Norie at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.

Prohibited group

Palestine Action describes itself as “a pro-Palestinian organization that disrupts the arms industry in the United Kingdom through direct action.”

The group claims to be “committed to ending global complicity in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime.”

Formed in 2020, the group has garnered significant attention and contention.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper quickly announced to parliament her intent to classify Palestine Action as a terrorist group following the incident at RAF Brize Norton.

In her announcement, she pointed to a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage perpetrated by Palestine Action.”

The proscription passed in the UK parliament with a vote of 385 to 26, indicating that membership or support of the group could lead to a jail term of up to 14 years.

Other internationally recognized terrorist organizations include al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, Hezbollah, and the so-called Islamic State (ISIS), with the IRA and UVF listed among those linked to Northern Ireland.

An appeal against the decision to proscribe Palestine Action took place last Friday but was unsuccessful. Another appeal is set to be heard in the High Court later this month.

Protests

On Saturday, July 5, demonstrations were held in London opposing the classification of Palestine Action as a terrorist group.

A total of 29 arrests were made, including that of 83-year-old retired priest, Reverend Sue Parfitt.

During the protest, she was seen seated in a camp chair holding one of many signs stating, ‘I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.’

As police led her away, she labeled the ban on Palestine Action as “total nonsense” and a “loss of civil liberties in this country.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police stated that officers were “responding to a protest in support of Palestine Action.”

“The group is now proscribed, and expressing support for them constitutes a criminal offense.”

In a letter to the Home Secretary, the group expressed their desire to avoid prison or a terrorism charge, yet emphasized their refusal to be silenced by the order.

Those detained have since been released on bail while police continue their investigations.

Reaction

The sight of Reverend Sue Parfitt being arrested raised questions about whether the police response was excessive.

In an interview with the BBC the following day, Met Police commissioner Mark Rowley asserted that “the law doesn’t have an age limit, whether you’re 18 or 80.”

He further added that “if you’re supporting proscribed organizations, the law will be enforced,” noting that officers acted with care to preserve the dignity of those arrested while enforcing a serious law.

Mr. Rowley also pointed out that Palestine Action has been involved in “serious criminal offenses” prior to the incident at RAF Brize Norton.

Further protests

Supporters of Palestine Action have announced plans for further protests against the decision to ban the group.

Demonstrations are scheduled to occur in various cities, including London, Cardiff, and Derry.

Critics of the UK government’s move to proscribe Palestine Action describe it as a dangerous overreach that undermines free speech.

Many contend that the recent focus on the ban and subsequent and ongoing protests have actually increased the group’s visibility.

This sentiment is echoed concerning Kneecap band member, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who faces charges related to a terrorist offense for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at a concert.

He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court again on August 20.

A judicial review of Palestine Action’s proscription is scheduled for July 21.

Human rights lawyer Gareth Peirce, who has represented high-profile clients like Gerry Conlon of the Guildford Four and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, is expected to advocate against the proscription.

The proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organization may have aimed to diminish its prominence.

However, with additional protests planned and a court challenge impending, discussions surrounding Palestine Action are likely to persist for the foreseeable future.