US Restarts Military Assistance to Ukraine, Says Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the United States has resumed military supplies to Ukraine.

He mentioned that his military leaders will collaborate with US special envoy Keith Kellogg next week.

Reports from Ukrainian media state that Mr. Kellogg is set to arrive in Kyiv on Monday for a week-long visit.

Ukraine has initiated a drone offensive against Russia.

Moscow reported that its air defense systems intercepted 155 Ukrainian drones overnight; this follows a series of Russian aerial assaults on Ukraine, particularly targeting the capital, Kyiv.

Local officials confirmed one fatality in the Lipetsk region, with another reported dead in the western Tula region due to the drone attacks.

Subsequent shelling from Ukraine resulted in another civilian death in the Belgorod border area, according to the governor.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have intensified their air strikes in recent months, as the Kremlin dismisses ongoing calls to end its three-year invasion.

The Kremlin reiterated its stance against a European peacekeeping force in Ukraine, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Kyiv’s allies had a “plan ready to be implemented in the hours following a ceasefire.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow would reject any European troops “near our border.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is currently in Rome seeking support from allies, revealed that a medical facility was struck during the overnight assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

“Among the injured are women in a maternity ward – mothers with newborns, and women recovering from surgery,” he shared on social media.

Russian strikes on our people. Yet another atrocity. In Kharkiv, nine people were injured as a result of a drone attack. Among the wounded are women in a maternity hospital – mothers with newborns, women recovering from surgery. Fortunately, no children were injured. Russia is… pic.twitter.com/q51BVFpBlO

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 11, 2025

“Fortunately, no children were injured. Russia is targeting life itself – even in the very places where it begins,” he added, mentioning several other regions that were also attacked overnight.

An AFP reporter witnessed a woman holding her newborn in an ambulance after evacuation.

Later that morning, the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa was also struck, resulting in injuries to eight people, local officials reported.

In the past week, Moscow has unleashed the most significant drone and missile offensives since the invasion began in February 2022.

The UN stated that Russia’s escalating attacks have resulted in Ukrainian civilian casualties reaching a three-year high in June.

Additionally, Russian forces have made advances along the front line that stretches hundreds of kilometers through eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russia claims that its forces have taken control of another village in the eastern Donetsk region, which the Kremlin had previously annexed along with three other regions in late 2022.