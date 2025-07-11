‘Protect Our Children’s Dreams: GAA Palestine Calls for Visa Reversal’

A representative of GAA Palestine in the West Bank has made an urgent appeal to Irish authorities, requesting them to reconsider their decision to deny visa applications for a group of its players and mentors ahead of an upcoming summer tour.

Speaking to RTÉ News from the refugee camp he resides in, Ali – not his real name – stated: “We are appealing to every free individual in this challenging world – please don’t crush our children’s dreams.”

“We seek our right to travel to Ireland to play hurling. To experience the beach, to see the sea. To feel a moment of freedom, to move without checkpoints, without borders.”

“Without anyone inquiring, ‘where are you headed?’ Without anyone telling us, ‘you can’t go anywhere’. We are calling on every free person in the world to support us,” he added.

The founder of GAA Palestine has urged Taoiseach Micheál Martin to intervene to prevent Palestinian children from “being devastated” after the visa applications for a group of its players were denied.

GAA Palestine has expressed that it will “not lose hope” and is actively working to appeal the Irish Immigration Service’s decision regarding the visa applications for its players and mentors ahead of the summer tour.

Stephen Redmond, the founder, stated: “They are going to be heartbroken.”

A team of 33 children and 14 mentors was scheduled to travel to Ireland for a summer tour but have been denied entry.

GAA Palestine sought clarification on the status of their visa applications, with plans to arrive in Ireland on 18 July.

The Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration cited non-compliance with visa application criteria as the reason for the visa denials.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, Mr. Redmond emphasized that “something is preventing” Palestinian children from coming to Ireland and that Palestinians are not being treated equivalently to other nationalities and ethnic groups.

“This is a groundbreaking and historical event to support the Palestinians,” Mr. Redmond noted.

“If they don’t have us, who truly supports them? They are relying on us. All they need is hope, and we have provided them with that hope.”

The club’s founder stated that they will fight until the very end and that this situation must be resolved by Monday for the children and volunteers to travel.

Mr. Redmond expressed that the club has instilled hope in the children when others have let them down, as they feel disappointed by the UN, human rights organizations, and western institutions.

He mentioned an alternative plan to establish a GAA summer camp in Jordan should this initiative fail, though it would not be equivalent.

“It’s a setback, but we shall persevere and not lose hope.”

“They know that Ireland stands with them, and if Ireland lets them down at this point, we become part of that shameful record of the last 77 years of failure,” he remarked, expressing a sense that success is still possible.

He stated that the children have been training for a year and there is “much at stake”.

Mr. Redmond conveyed that the organization aims to begin sending documents promptly to resolve the issue and has received consent from the parents of the Palestinian children.

He added that they even sent a volunteer to the West Bank to assist with additional documentation.

‘Strict rules around migration’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin emphasized that the main concern regarding the issuing of visas pertains to the welfare of the children.

“The core issue, based on what I understand, is ensuring the well-being and proper guardianship of the children,” he remarked.

He stated that the Irish visa system is fair and objective, and the Minister for Justice is informed of the situation.

He added that the government does not routinely intervene in the operations of the system, mentioning that “700 visas have been issued to Palestinians since the onset of the war,” including medical evacuations for some children.

Mr. Martin suggested that an appeal could be pursued in this case.

“Hopefully, these matters can be resolved, but an appeals process is available, and I believe it should be utilized,” he remarked.

Earlier, Tánaiste Simon Harris stated that maintaining the integrity of the Government’s migration system is crucial.

“Child protection is of utmost importance, as is vetting. We have strict regulations around immigration and who can enter our country, and it must be a rules-based system,” he told the Dáil.

“The State is not aiming to obstruct or complicate matters. There are rules and processes, including an appeals process available.

“I recognize that this effort comes from a place of goodwill; however, we must uphold the integrity of our migration system.”

He was responding to a comment from Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, who referred to the visa denial as a “devastating blow”.

‘Decision not made lightly’

When asked about the refusal to grant visas to the GAA Palestine traveling party, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe expressed confidence that the decision was made “in a careful and compassionate manner” and not “made lightly”.

“Our Emigration Services take their responsibilities very seriously, and I know they are acutely aware of the health and wellbeing needs of the affected children, striving to make a balanced decision,” he said.

He explained that the agency has “responsibilities to adhere to regarding the wellbeing of the children themselves, the responsibilities of guardians, and the requirement for appropriate documentation,” asserting that this decision was not taken lightly.

“Given the backdrop of the circumstances these children are coming from, I am certain this is something our services will continuously reassess, and I believe that whatever decision was made was not made carelessly,” Mr. Donohoe added.

‘Phenomenal’ support from across country

Claire Liddy, international spokesperson for GAA Palestine, stated that the organization is working on an appeal after receiving “phenomenal” support and offers of assistance from various regions.

Ms. Liddy mentioned that they were unclear about the reasons for the denial, stating that they had been in regular contact with the Irish embassy in Tel Aviv regarding the visa status, and had submitted multiple documents repeatedly.

She noted that the embassy requested additional documentation, which had already been provided, but now they were informed that the documents must be issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was never communicated to GAA Palestine.

“People are heartbroken. The situation seems grim, but we are determined to fight back,” she remarked.

“If the Palestinians have taught us anything, this was the start of a dream that we won’t allow to be halted.

“It’s a setback, but we will persist and not lose hope,” she stated, emphasizing the disappointment felt after the immense effort invested in organizing the trip.

She added that the embassy did not request to vet the host families, clarifying that this was done through the GAA and associated clubs.

She expressed that much of the content cited in the refusals relates to documentation they had already provided, issues that were never requested, or miscommunications.

GAA Palestine believes it has offered hope to children when others have failed

“We sensed that we were being stonewalled, with delays occurring. We encountered several instances of disconnection from the office in Tel Aviv, leading us to believe something was amiss,” she mentioned.

This is not an “isolated incident,” she indicated, as GAA Palestine is in touch with other organizations with established records of bringing Palestinian children to Ireland who faced similar obstacles.

“We complied with all initial requests for documentation, yet they subsequently sought additional documents, followed by an absence of communication. We repeatedly inquired if they had all necessary materials, and they confirmed they did.”

‘Absolute disgrace’

Eadoin Boyle-Tobin, a member of the Good Counsel-Liffey Gaels Club in Drimnagh, Dublin, expressed her eagerness to “give something back”.

“You participate in marches, you sign petitions, yet being able to engage in something impactful is extraordinary, concrete, and real,” she shared with RTÉ’s News At One.

She mentioned that a variety of activities were organized, including visits to Áras an Uachtaráin, Croke Park, and Dublin Zoo.

Eadaoin Boyle-Tobin (L) and Marianne Farrelly (R)

Marianne Farrelly, a member of the Mothers and Others group at Liffey Gaels, stated she and her children had been busy preparing for their guests.

“My nine-year-old and I have been setting up the beds. We’ve painted the room,” she shared, emphasizing her children’s eagerness to contribute.

“I always tell them that when faced with negativity, to seek the positive. There has been so much good arising from this club; they are thrilled to be able to assist in some capacity.”

Johnny McGlynn, the promotion manager at Liffey Gaels, labeled it an “absolute disgrace” to hinder children from participating in Gaelic Games.

GAA Palestine expressed that they are “deeply disappointed and shocked” by the visa refusals.

In a statement, it noted that the visa applications, submitted in mid-May with “comprehensive documentation”, encompassed plans to visit GAA clubs across Ireland, partake in educational exchanges, and engage in cultural activities.

All applicants, 33 children aged between nine and 16 years, had “fulfilled all requested documentation”.

“According to letters received from the Irish Embassy in Israel, the reasons cited for visa refusal included a lack of detailed itineraries and financial arrangements – information that had previously been submitted,” it stated.

In its statement yesterday, the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration affirmed that each application is assessed on its own merits.

Confirming appropriate child protection requirements are essential when reviewing visa applications for minors, the statement explained.

“This includes ensuring that a child is traveling with their parents or a suitable guardian, necessitating additional documents, such as birth certificates and consent letters.

“For adult applications, evidence of financial means, employment, or other ties indicating a person’s intention to return home carry significant weight.

“These elements help to establish a legitimate reason for coming to Ireland and confirm compliance with short-term visa conditions.

“Applications will be denied if they cannot demonstrate adherence to these criteria.

“An appeals process is available for anyone whose visa application has been refused.”