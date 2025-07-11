BREAKING NEWS

Two Elderly Women Killed as Police-Chased BMW Crashes into UK Care Home

By hanad

Two women lost their lives after a BMW, being chased by police, crashed into their care home this week, according to Northumbria Police.

The blue BMW was pursued by officers on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland when it struck Highcliffe Care Home on Whitchurch Road in Witherwack at approximately 9:40 PM.

A woman in her 90s and another in her 80s, both residents of the care home, passed away yesterday, the police stated.

An investigation will examine whether the collision played a role in their deaths.

Two men, both aged 21, who were previously detained in connection to the incident, have been re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Initially, they were apprehended on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, while one also faced charges of dangerous driving. They remain in custody.

Eight other residents were taken to the hospital afterward with injuries not considered life-threatening, and all but one have since been released.

