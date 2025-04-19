Pope Absent from Rome’s Traditional Good Friday Procession

Pope Francis, who is still recuperating from double pneumonia, missed the annual procession at Rome’s Colosseum for the third consecutive year, joining thousands of Catholic faithful.

The 88-year-old pontiff, adhering to his doctors’ advice to limit public appearances, was absent from the outdoor ceremony commemorating Good Friday, the day that Christians observe the crucifixion of Jesus.

The Via Crucis at the Colosseum, a site historically associated with the martyrdom of early Christians, is a reenactment of the Passion of Christ.

Attendees take turns carrying the cross of Jesus as they navigate around the ancient Roman amphitheater, pausing for prayer and reflection on meditations.

Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has had serious health issues, nearly succumbing to double pneumonia during a five-week illness.

He also missed the Colosseum event in both 2023 and 2024, which typically occurs in the cooler temperatures of Spring.

This year, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis had personally composed the meditations for the ceremony, marking the second instance of this during his 12-year tenure.

The reflections, each commencing with a brief biblical passage, were concise and broached topics such as war, economic strife, and the role of women within the Catholic Church.

The Vatican has yet to confirm whether the pope will participate in other Easter celebrations throughout the weekend.

Additionally, he did not attend an earlier ceremony at the Vatican yesterday, where US Vice President JD Vance and his family, who are in Italy for Easter, were among the guests.