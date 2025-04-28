Putin Declares Three-Day Ceasefire in Ukraine Starting May 8, Anticipates Ukrainian Response

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a three-day ceasefire in May during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, in observance of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union and its allies’ victory in World War Two.

The Kremlin stated that the 72-hour ceasefire will take place around 9 May, when Mr. Putin is set to host international leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, for grand celebrations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany.

“All military actions will be halted during this period. Russia expects the Ukrainian side to adhere to this example,” read a statement from the Kremlin.

“Should there be violations from the Ukrainian side, the armed forces of Russia will respond adequately and effectively,” it added.

This is the second ceasefire announcement from Mr. Putin in a short timeframe, following a 30-hour Easter ceasefire that both sides accused each other of violating numerous times.

With increasing impatience from the United States, both announcements seem aimed at signaling to US President Donald Trump that Russia remains committed to peace.

However, Ukraine and its European allies express skepticism about this, voicing concerns over US proposals they see as biased towards Russia.

The latest announcement followed Mr. Trump’s criticism of Mr. Putin over a recent deadly Russian attack on Kyiv, as he expressed worries that Putin was “just stringing me along.” Washington has repeatedly warned it might cease its peace efforts without tangible progress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met with Mr. Trump during Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome, indicated that Kyiv would be open to negotiations with Moscow once there is a ceasefire agreement that halts the fighting.

Mr. Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, stated that ongoing Russian assaults contradict the Kremlin’s claims of seeking peace.

“Russia is not halting fire at the frontlines and is currently attacking Ukraine with Shahed drones,” Mr. Yermak mentioned on Telegram prior to the ceasefire announcement, referring to Iranian-made drones extensively utilized by Russian forces.

“All of Russia’s statements about peace without a ceasefire are simply lies,” he declared.

The Kremlin asserted, “The Russian side reiterates its readiness for peace talks without preconditions, aimed at addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and engaging constructively with international partners.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously stated to reporters that the initiative for direct talks should originate from Ukraine, as it is currently under a “legal ban” on negotiating with Mr. Putin.

US President Donald Trump remarked that he believed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was inclined to concede Crimea.

This comment referenced a 2022 decree in which Mr. Zelensky excluded negotiations following Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions—an action deemed illegal by the majority of countries at the United Nations.

Ukraine accuses Russia of attempting to stall for time in order to capture more territory and urges heightened international pressure to compel Moscow to cease hostilities.

Conversely, Russia accuses Ukraine of being unwilling to make any concessions, seeking a ceasefire solely on its own terms.

Earlier, Mr. Trump suggested that he believed Mr. Zelensky was prepared to concede Crimea as part of a ceasefire deal, as discussions on a truce entered what Washington described as a “critical” week.

Mr. Trump, who claimed before taking office that he could halt Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within a day, has initiated a diplomatic offensive to end the conflict since his inauguration in January.

He expressed doubts over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin truly desires an end to the war, which has devastated large areas of eastern Ukraine and claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Recently, Russia conducted drone and missile strikes, resulting in four fatalities and injuring more than a dozen individuals across eastern Ukraine.

“I want him to stop shooting, sit down, and sign a deal,” Mr. Trump expressed last night when asked what he expected from Mr. Putin.

“We have the outline of a deal, I believe, and I want him to sign it,” Mr. Trump added, presumably referring to a US-proposed peace plan.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the significance of the upcoming week.

“We’re close, but not close enough” to finalizing a deal to suspend the fighting, Mr. Rubio told NBC.

“I think this week is going to be very critical.”

The White House has indicated that without prompt progress, it may withdraw from its role as a mediator.

Mr. Trump mentioned he would allow the process “two weeks.”

Residents inspect a damaged building following a Russian missile strike on Kyiv last week.

Crimea is pivotal in negotiations

The US has not disclosed the specifics of its peace plan but has suggested freezing the front lines and allowing Russian control of Crimea in exchange for peace.

Mr. Trump stated he believed Mr. Zelensky was ready to concede Crimea, despite the Ukrainian leader asserting otherwise repeatedly.

“Oh, I think so,” Mr. Trump responded when asked if he believed Mr. Zelensky was prepared to “give up” the Black Sea peninsula.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, claims to have annexed four eastern and southern territories of the conflict-ridden nation, although it does not maintain full military control over them.

Russia now occupies approximately 20% of Ukraine’s territory, including Crimea.

Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Ukraine should not agree to all territorial concessions to Russia as outlined in the deal supposedly proposed by Mr. Trump.

“Ukraine has, of course, been aware for some time that a sustainable, credible ceasefire or peace agreement may involve territorial concessions,” he informed broadcaster ARD.

“However, these concessions will certainly not extend as far as suggested in the latest proposal from the US president,” Mr. Pistorius stated.

Mr. Rubio had a phone conversation yesterday with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to Moscow’s foreign ministry.

The two “emphasized the necessity of consolidating the emerging prerequisites for initiating negotiations to establish a reliable pathway to long-term sustainable peace,” a formal statement indicated.