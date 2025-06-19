Putin Expresses Willingness to Meet Zelensky in ‘Final Stage’ of Peace Negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he is willing to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but only during a “final phase” of negotiations aimed at resolving the three-year conflict.

He further claimed that Mr. Zelensky lacks the authority to sign a peace agreement since his five-year mandate has lapsed under martial law, a claim Ukraine has dismissed as unfounded propaganda.

“We must find a solution that not only resolves the current conflict but also establishes conditions that will prevent similar situations from arising in the future,” Mr. Putin told journalists, including AFP, in Saint Petersburg.

“I am open to meeting with anyone, including Zelensky. That is not the issue – if the Ukrainian state trusts someone in particular to handle negotiations, it could be Zelensky,” the Russian leader remarked.

An excavator is seen clearing debris as rescuers continue their search operation at a site in Kyiv heavily damaged by Russian missile strikes.

However, he mentioned that such a meeting would only take place at a “final phase,” aiming to avoid prolonged discussions that endlessly divide territory, instead focusing on concluding the conflict.

Negotiations to end the three-year conflict have stalled recently, with Mr. Putin advocating maximalist demands for concluding his offensive while refusing to personally meet with Mr. Zelensky.

Latest Ukraine stories

Ukraine has accused Russia of intentionally undermining peace efforts to extend the conflict.

NATO rearmament not a ‘threat’ to Russia

Mr. Putin also asserted that NATO’s move to increase defense spending does not pose a “threat” to Russia, just days before the alliance is set to approve a plan to enhance its military capabilities across Europe.

The Western military alliance will hold a significant summit in The Hague next week to discuss elevating defense spending to five percent of GDP, driven by pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ‘self-sufficient’ in ensuring its safety.

Mr. Putin has framed his offensive in Ukraine as part of a larger confrontation between Russia and US-led NATO, which has been Ukraine’s strongest supporter since the onset of the Russian offensive in February 2022.

“We do not see any rearmament by NATO as a threat to the Russian Federation because we are self-sufficient when it comes to our security,” Mr. Putin stated.

He noted that Russia is “constantly modernizing our armed forces and defensive capabilities,” arguing that it makes “no sense” for NATO to increase its arms expenditure.

Although he acknowledged that heightened NATO spending would pose some “specific” challenges for Russia, he deemed them manageable.

“We will address all emerging threats. There is no doubt about that,” Mr. Putin declared.

Ukraine is seeking security guarantees from NATO as part of any agreement to conclude the fighting, more than three years after Russia initiated a full-scale military offensive.