RAF Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft Close to NATO Airspace

RAF fighter jets have intercepted two Russian aircraft that were flying in proximity to NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea.

According to Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), two RAF Typhoons were dispatched from Malbork Air Base in Poland on Tuesday to engage a Russian Ilyushin Il-20M “Coot-A” intelligence aircraft.

The following Thursday, another pair of Typhoons took off from the base to intercept an unidentified aircraft departing from Kaliningrad airspace near NATO territory.

The MoD announced today that these intercepts represent the RAF’s initial scramble as part of Operation Chessman and occur just weeks after the aircraft arrived in eastern Poland for deployment alongside Sweden to strengthen NATO’s eastern defense.

Mr. Pollard remarked: “With escalating Russian aggression and rising security threats, we are enhancing our efforts to reassure our Allies, deter potential adversaries, and safeguard our national security through our transformative plans.”

“This operation showcases our capacity to work alongside NATO’s newest member, Sweden, and to secure the Alliance’s airspace whenever necessary, ensuring our safety at home and our strength abroad.”

The UK’s deployment of six Typhoon jets along with nearly 200 personnel from the 140 Expeditionary Air Wing represents the latest contribution to NATO’s air policing initiatives, following previous missions in Romania and Iceland last year.

The MoD emphasized that this deployment signifies a “landmark in NATO integration,” with jets from RAF Lossiemouth collaborating with Swedish Gripens, marking the first instance Sweden has assigned fighter aircraft to support another allied nation’s air policing since it joined NATO in 2024.

In April 2024, six Typhoon fighter jets and over 200 personnel were stationed in Romania to bolster NATO’s eastern frontier.

This was succeeded in August 2024 by the dispatch of four F-35B jets to Iceland, enhancing NATO’s northern airspace defense.

The RAF’s quick reaction alert units are stationed at RAF Coningsby, Lossiemouth, and Brize Norton.