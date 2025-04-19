Reviving a Ruined City: An Irish-Syrian Dentist’s Humanitarian Efforts in Aleppo

An Irish-Syrian citizen who escaped Aleppo in 2014 reported that her hometown was “completely destroyed” following a recent visit.

Dentist Loujin Shakerdi has called Maynooth, Co Kildare, her home since her arrival in Ireland in 2014.

The 13-year war that Ms. Shakerdi fled from left a shattered healthcare system in its aftermath, prompting her to return and offer assistance.

During a five-day humanitarian medical mission, the 25-year-old was based in Maarat al-Numan, a town located south of Aleppo.

“There was no city left. It was entirely destroyed. Not a single roof remained on any building. It was heartbreaking to witness,” Ms. Shakerdi shared with RTÉ News.

Amid the ruins of the Aleppo suburb, Ms. Shakerdi’s dental team provided treatment to 20 to 30 patients each day.

The humanitarian medics operated without access to electricity, severely restricting their ability to perform dental procedures.

Emergency care and pain relief took precedence.

“We accomplished as much as we could with the resources available. However, there was still so much more to be done.”

She expressed that while the humanitarian mission “felt like a dream,” her situation evokes feelings of guilt.

“At times, I can’t shake the feeling of guilt because, in an alternate reality, it could have been me in their position.”