Senator Connects with US Resident Wrongfully Deported to El Salvador

A Democratic US senator has met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a US resident whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador has sparked a political uproar regarding President Donald Trump’s stringent immigration policies.

On social media platform X, Senator Chris Van Hollen shared a photo of himself with Mr. Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, a day after he was denied entry to the infamous prison for gang members where Mr. Abrego Garcia is being held.

“My primary aim for this trip (to El Salvador) was to meet Kilmar. Tonight, I achieved that goal,” the senator mentioned in his post, without providing any details on Mr. Abrego Garcia’s health or mental state.

“I have reached out to his wife, Jennifer, to convey his message of love,” added Mr. Van Hollen. “I anticipate giving a detailed update upon my return.”

In a separate statement from the ruling, liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted that the government failed to provide any justification for what she referred to as Mr. Abrego Garcia’s “warrantless arrest,” nor for his deportation or incarceration in El Salvador.

According to Mr. Abrego Garcia’s legal team, he has never faced charges or been convicted of any crime, and they strongly refute the justice department’s claim that he has ties to the criminal gang MS-13.

However, the US government has not indicated any intention to pursue his return and claims it lacks the authority to release an individual from a foreign prison, potentially leading to a constitutional conflict if Mr. Trump chooses to challenge the highest court.

Following the meeting, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai reiterated the unfounded accusation that Mr. Abrego Garcia is linked to MS-13.

“Chris Van Hollen has clearly positioned Democrats as the party that prioritizes the welfare of an illegal alien MS-13 terrorist,” Mr. Desai remarked.

“It’s truly appalling. President Trump remains committed to defending law-abiding Americans.”

Mr. Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, told CNN that the individual belongs in prison, despite the Supreme Court’s order.

“He’s a citizen of El Salvador residing in El Salvador. He is at home,” Mr. Homan stated.

“I believe we acted correctly; he is where he should be. Even if he were to return… he would be detained and subsequently removed under the order of removal.”

Alongside Mr. Abrego Garcia, the Trump administration has deported hundreds of individuals, mostly Venezuelans, to El Salvador, alleging they are gang members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, without evidence or trial.

A US district judge, James Boasberg, has previously warned administration officials of potential criminal contempt charges due to the deportations.

Mr. Boasberg accused the administration of a “willful disregard” for his March 15 order prohibiting deportations to El Salvador under the 1798 act.

Salvadoran authorities have likewise shown no intention of releasing Mr. Abrego Garcia.

During a meeting at the White House on Monday, El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, stated he had no plans to return Mr. Abrego Garcia.

Mr. Bukele also shared photos of his encounter with Mr. Van Hollen on social media, followed by a post indicating that Mr. Abrego Garcia would remain in the custody of the Central American nation.

“Now that he has been confirmed healthy, he is honored to stay in El Salvador’s custody,” Mr. Bukele stated.

Senator Van Hollen, representing Maryland where Mr. Abrego Garcia resided, arrived in El Salvador on Wednesday to meet with senior officials and advocate for his release, but was informed by Vice President Felix Ulloa that he could not authorize a visit or a phone call with Mr. Abrego Garcia.

It remains unclear what led to the change that allowed the senator’s access.

Mr. Abrego Garcia, 29, left El Salvador at 16 to flee gang-related violence, according to his lawyers, and obtained a protective order in 2019 to continue residing in the US.

Representatives for Mr. Abrego Garcia and Senator Van Hollen did not immediately respond to requests for further comments regarding the meeting.