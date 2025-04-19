Supporters of Trans Rights Gather in London and Edinburgh Following Landmark Ruling

Thousands gathered in London and Edinburgh to advocate for trans rights following a pivotal UK court ruling concerning the definition of a woman.The UK’s Supreme Court determined that the legal definition of a woman is grounded in one’s sex at birth, which may have significant implications for the operation of single-sex spaces and services.

Outside the UK Parliament in London, activists, protesters, trade unions, and community organizations waved flags and displayed banners with messages like “trans women are women!” and “trans rights are human rights.”

“My biggest concern is that extremists will feel emboldened by this decision,” stated Eevee Zayas, a 32-year-old researcher from Spain who identifies as non-binary transgender.

The court ruling indicated that single-sex spaces and services, such as changing rooms, restrooms, and women-only hospital wards, “will function properly only if sex is interpreted as biological sex.”

Joe Brown, a trans woman currently transitioning, expressed: “Everything in the transition will be more difficult.”

“It’s crucial to show up in large numbers to stand against the Supreme Court ruling.”

Ms. Brown also voiced concerns about potential barriers to healthcare access and the fear children may feel about coming out as trans.

In Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, thousands of additional protesters took to the streets.

‘Outraged’

London’s Metropolitan Police announced an investigation following the vandalism of seven statues “in the vicinity of the protest.”

At least two statues in Parliament Square were marked with graffiti during the demonstration, one of which depicted suffragette Millicent Fawcett, a key figure in the early 20th-century campaign for women’s voting rights.

Last week’s court decision came after a legal dispute between the Scottish government and the campaign organization For Women Scotland, which involved competing interpretations of the Equality Act.

While the Scottish government contended that the law afforded trans women with a gender recognition certificate the same protections as biological females, the campaign group disagreed with this interpretation.

In Edinburgh, thousands more marchers joined the protest.

Lauren Yeoman, 38, expressed her “outrage” over a ruling she believed effectively stripped trans individuals of their human rights.

“We’re blaming people who aren’t harming anyone, like trans individuals, while overlooking the real issues,” she stated.

Speakers used megaphones to address the crowd and led demonstrators in chants such as: “When trans rights are under attack, what do we do? Fight back.”