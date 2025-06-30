Three Firefighters Shot, Two Fatally, in Idaho Incident

A shooter ambushed and fatally shot two firefighters responding to a forest fire in northern Idaho, injuring a third during a prolonged incident before the suspect was found deceased, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement personnel and firefighters came under sniper fire during the event at Canfield Mountain, a popular hiking destination near Coeur d’Alene, located about 420km east of Seattle, Sheriff Bob Norris reported.

“We believe the suspect started the fire,” he stated at a press conference. “This was a complete ambush. These firefighters didn’t stand a chance.”

A third injured firefighter was “fighting for his life” following surgery and was reported to be in stable condition, Mr. Norris added.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and Sheriff Norris did not disclose any details about the suspect, as officers were still in the process of identifying him.

Watch: Sheriff reports two firefighters killed in Idaho shooting

Over 300 law enforcement officers from city, county, state, and federal agencies responded to the shooting site, including two helicopters with snipers onboard.

Mr. Norris noted that the shooter utilized a high-powered sporting rifle to fire rapidly at first responders, with law enforcement initially uncertain about the number of shooters involved.

Further details about the weapons recovered were not provided, as Mr. Norris indicated that officers were likely to discover more firearms at the scene once the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters encountered gunfire almost immediately after arriving at the scene without clarity on the origin of the shots.

The suspect was located using cell phone tracking, and his body was removed by a SWAT team as the fire encroached.

Videos captured smoke billowing from the densely forested hillsides and armed responders readying themselves, while multiple ambulances and emergency vehicles were seen arriving at a nearby hospital.

“FBI technical teams and tactical resources are currently on the scene providing support,” wrote FBI deputy director Dan Bongino on X.

Firefighters received the first alert about the fire at approximately 1:21 PM (9:21 PM Irish time last night), and about 40 minutes later, it was reported that they were being shot at, according to Sheriff Norris.

“This is a heinous direct assault on our courageous firefighters,” Idaho Governor Brad Little stated on X.

“I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we await further information.”

Gun violence-related fatalities are a pressing issue, with 17,927 individuals killed by gun violence in 2023 in the US, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.