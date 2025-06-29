Heatwave Alert for Popular Tourist Destinations with Temperatures Reaching 40°C

Tourist attractions across Europe are bracing for the summer’s first significant heatwave, with extreme temperature alerts issued in Spain, while Greece has recorded highs exceeding 40°C, prompting authorities to recommend that people remain indoors.

The Spanish weather agency, AEMET, has issued warnings for extreme temperatures surpassing 40°C in various regions of the country this weekend.

In Madrid, typically bustling streets are now filled with residents and tourists searching for ways to cool off, as a severe high-temperature warning is in effect.

Many on the streets have resorted to carrying portable fans, while others seek refuge in the shade or under public water sprinklers.

A woman drinks water during extreme temperatures in Seville, Spain.

“Honestly, it’s tough,” shares Marina, a 22-year-old marketing intern. “There’s no sea here, and there are hardly any pools in Madrid. You sweat so much; it’s simply unpleasant.”

Janeth, a 47-year-old street vendor, described the heat as “exhausting,” which led her to change jobs.

“My previous job was unbearable. I even felt dizzy from the heat.”

As sunlight reflects off the city’s buildings and umbrellas pop up across plazas, the early onset of such extreme temperatures has caught many off guard. “It always gets hot in Madrid,” Marina remarked, “but to have it this intense in June? That’s shocking.”

In response, the Barcelona City Council has implemented a heat plan as a precautionary measure until mid-September, ensuring that municipal resources and air-conditioned facilities are accessible to residents throughout the summer.

In Greece, residents are advised to remain indoors.

Temperatures in Greece soared above 40°C yesterday, with officials urging the public to stay inside.

At the Acropolis in Athens, many tourists braved the heat equipped with hats, fans, and umbrellas, while air-conditioned centers provided refuge until the evening.

Authorities established a hotline for anyone requiring medical assistance due to the heat.

They also recommended that residents avoid disposing of rubbish during peak heat hours in the afternoon, remain hydrated, steer clear of alcohol, and limit outdoor activities.

Additionally, authorities have prohibited outdoor work for builders and delivery staff from 9 AM to 2 PM local time and have encouraged remote working.

At the city’s shelter for homeless animals, four-legged residents enjoyed cooling dips in a dog pool.

The fire brigade reported being on standby and noted a high risk of fires in central and southern Greece.

Recently, a wildfire in a coastal area south of Athens damaged several homes.

Meteorologists predict that temperatures will begin to decline over the weekend.

Greece has historically seen hot and dry summers, but longer and more severe heatwaves have become increasingly common in recent years, alongside rising instances of wildfires attributed to climate change.

A man refreshes with water in Athens, Greece.

In the UK, temperatures are expected to reach 30°C as the second amber heat health alert in two weeks comes into effect.

Yesterday, temperatures hit 29°C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, with forecasts suggesting a rise in temperatures over the next few days, according to the Met Office.

This follows the issuance of a second amber heat health alert that began yesterday.

The alert, covering London, the East Midlands, South East, South West, and East of England, will be in place until 6 PM on Tuesday.

In contrast, Ireland is not expected to experience similar highs in the near future.

Cloudy, damp, and humid conditions will persist this afternoon across the southern and eastern regions, with expected highs reaching between 17 to 22°C.