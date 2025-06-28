Qatar Calls on Israel and Hamas to Embrace Truce Opportunity

Gaza mediators are in discussions with Israel and Hamas to leverage the momentum from this week’s ceasefire involving Iran and to work towards achieving a truce in the Palestinian territory, stated Qatar foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari.

On Tuesday, Israel and Iran reached a ceasefire facilitated by the United States and Qatar, occurring just hours after the Islamic republic launched missiles aimed at the affluent Gulf state, specifically targeting the American military base located there.

This unprecedented attack on Qatari territory followed Washington’s intervention in a multi-day conflict between Israel and Iran, during which US warplanes targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, leading to threats of retaliation from Tehran.

In an interview with AFP yesterday, Mr. Ansari mentioned that Doha, along with Gaza mediators in Washington and Cairo, is now “seeking to capitalize on the momentum created by the ceasefire between Iran and Israel to revive discussions regarding Gaza.”

A woman is seen mourning the loss of Palestinians who died in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis.

US President Donald Trump expressed hope for a new ceasefire in Gaza, suggesting that an agreement between Israel and Hamas could materialize as soon as next week.

Mediators have been involved in months of negotiations with the conflicting parties aimed at ending 20 months of warfare in Gaza. Mr. Ansari clarified that there are currently no discussions taking place between the sides but that Qatar is “heavily engaged in talks with each party individually.”

‘The right pressure’

A two-month truce, which was established as Mr. Trump took office in January, collapsed in March when Israel escalated military actions in Gaza.

Watch: US President Donald Trump states that a Gaza ceasefire is ‘close’

“We have witnessed the effectiveness of US pressure,” Mr. Ansari remarked, referring to the January truce that resulted in the release of numerous hostages held by Hamas in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The Qatari official noted that, particularly regarding US enforcement of the Israel-Iran ceasefire, it is “not an unrealistic notion” that pressure from Washington could lead to a new truce in Gaza.

“We are collaborating closely with them to ensure that the appropriate pressure is applied from the international community as a whole, especially from the US, to bring both parties to the negotiating table,” Mr. Ansari stated.

No casualties were reported on Monday when Iran targeted Al Udeid, the largest US base in the Middle East and the headquarters of its regional command.

Mr. Ansari mentioned that while leaders were contemplating their response to the attack, a call was made from the US president to Qatar’s emir, indicating “there is a possibility for regional stability… and that Israel has consented to a ceasefire.”

“Qatar had the option to escalate,” Mr. Ansari highlighted. “However, due to the potential for peace… we chose that path,” he concluded.