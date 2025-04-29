UK Sees Hottest Day of the Year with Temperature Soaring to 24.5°C

Today marked the hottest day of the year in the UK, with temperatures anticipated to rise even more throughout the week, according to the Met Office.

The weather agency announced that the peak temperature of 24.5C was recorded in St James’s Park, London.

Previously, the highest temperature this year was 24C, logged in Northolt, north London, on April 12.

Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey mentioned that temperatures are expected to reach around 25C in southeast England and London tomorrow, with predictions of 27C on Wednesday.

He added that Thursday could see temperatures soar to approximately 29C in regions between London and Bristol.

“That corridor between the two cities may experience some of the highest temperatures during this hot spell,” he remarked.

Temperatures are “significantly above average for this time of year,” Mr. Vautrey noted.

The late April averages are 12C in some parts of Scotland and around 16C for southern England.

However, it seems unlikely that monthly temperature records will be surpassed this week, with April’s record standing at 29.4C, and May’s at 32.8C—considering Thursday marks the first day of the next month.

Mr. Vautrey stated: “Even if the national record isn’t broken, some local areas could experience one of their warmest April days on record.”

Warnings have been issued regarding elevated levels of pollen and ultraviolet (UV) rays as the UK enters its warmest week of the year.

This prompted the weather service to advise people to exercise caution when outdoors.

Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon mentioned: “Two key concerns during this warm spell are high pollen levels and elevated UV exposure.”

Prolonged exposure to UV rays from the Sun can result in sunburn and a heightened risk of skin cancer.

Up to this point in the month, the UK has recorded only 51% of its average rainfall for April, which Mr. Claydon termed “well below average.”

The forecast for the upcoming week is mainly dry & stable with high pressure prevailing.

Wednesday is projected to be the warmest day, with temperatures climbing into the low or middle twenties.

However, there is a possibility of thundery showers then too. pic.twitter.com/opfIFYjXyV

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 28, 2025

High pressure is also bringing largely settled weather to Ireland this week, providing ample dry, bright, and warm conditions.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 22C tomorrow and into the mid-20s on Wednesday.

A few showers might occur on Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by cloudier weather on Thursday.