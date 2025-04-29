World Awaits Conclave Date Following Francis’s Funeral

The passing of Pope Francis has inevitably sparked discussions about his successor.

With his burial now complete, speculation has increased as the world anticipates the commencement date of the conclave.

Rome entered a nine-day mourning period on Saturday, marked by prayers and masses for the soul of Pope Francis.

This time also allows cardinals who are not already in Rome to travel for the conclave, which is required to begin 15-20 days following a pope’s death.

The Pope’s funeral occurred at St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday.

In the lead-up to a conclave, general congregations are conducted to enable cardinals to discuss openly their visions for the Church and qualities in a papal candidate.

Reports indicate that Francis was elected after delivering brief remarks about the Church’s future and its pastoral focus during a general congregation.

These gatherings are crucial as they foster relationships among cardinals.

Thus far, four general congregations have been held at the Vatican in the week since the Pope’s passing.

The fifth congregation is happening this morning, potentially leading to an announcement regarding the conclave’s start date.

Out of the 135 voting cardinals, 108 were appointed by Francis in recent years from diverse global backgrounds.

Travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic limited in-person introductions at that time, making the current congregations especially important.

The term ‘conclave’ originates from the Latin ‘cum clave’, meaning ‘with a key’, reflecting the tradition of sequestering the cardinals until they reach a decision on a new pope.

Only cardinals aged under 80 are eligible to cast votes.

Habemus papam: The conclave’s process for selecting Pope Francis’s successor.

Pope Francis’s election in 2013 was completed swiftly—achieved in just two days following five rounds of voting.

Historically, some conclaves have extended for months or even years.

While the guidance of the Holy Spirit is vital to the confidential voting process, it is also accompanied by deep reflection.

Notably, the voices of women, who constitute half of the Catholic Church’s faithful, are absent from these discussions.

A striking presence in the voting chamber will be Michelangelo’s ‘Last Judgment’ fresco, looming large over the cardinals as they deliberate.

On the day of Pope Francis’s funeral, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were seen engaged in discussions.

The cardinals will select a spiritual leader amid considerable global turbulence.

The weight of their decision highlighted by the image of Presidents Trump and Zelensky conversing on the day of the funeral.

The conclave is particularly fascinating due to the secrecy oath taken by the cardinals.

The idea of over 100 men finalizing a major decision behind locked doors without leaks to the media is almost unprecedented in today’s world.

A view of the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling, under which cardinals will elect the next pope.

Indeed, the forthcoming conclave will unfold in a world dominated by AI, social media, and smartphones.

Nonetheless, the primary means of communication will remain smoke signals from the Sistine Chapel to the crowds in St. Peter’s Square.

These signals—black smoke indicating a delay, white for a new pope—will largely be disseminated via social media.

Will their time for reflection in the Sistine Chapel lead to the 267th pope adopting a pastoral approach, or could there be a resurgence of more conservative values?

We Are Church International, advocating for reform within the Catholic Church, has urged the cardinals to take action “with courage and vigor.”

White smoke will billow from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel once the College of Cardinals has elected a new pope.

In their statement, they emphasized that true reform is essential to overcoming the internal and external crises of credibility facing the Roman Catholic Church, triggered by issues like sexual violence, clerical abuse of power, discrimination against women, and self-serving behavior.

While the duration of the conclave remains uncertain, considering that many of the cardinals are not well-acquainted with one another, it may extend beyond Jorge Bergoglio’s election in 2013.

If no consensus is reached after 33 voting rounds, a run-off will occur between the two leading candidates, with a winner requiring a two-thirds majority.