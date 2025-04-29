UN Expresses Alarm Over US Strikes in Yemen Resulting in 68 Deaths

The United Nations has voiced significant concern over reports indicating that US strikes in Yemen resulted in the deaths of numerous individuals at a migrant detention center located in a Houthi stronghold.

The US military has launched a series of strikes on the Iran-aligned Houthis nearly every day since March 15, in an operation referred to as “Rough Rider”, aiming to put an end to their assaults on vessels sailing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Media outlets controlled by the Houthis reported that the recent strikes on Saada, a stronghold of the movement, resulted in the death of at least 68 individuals, all of whom were Africans detained at a “center for illegal migrants”.

A US defense official stated that the military is currently investigating these reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life, with many of these migrants believed to have been killed and injured,” Mr. Dujarric remarked in a statement, refraining from mentioning the US.

He noted that preliminary reports indicate that 68 migrants were killed and another 48 injured during the overnight strikes.

AFP has been unable to independently verify the death toll or the assertion that the strikes targeted a migrant center.

The defense official added that the military is “aware of the claims of civilian casualties attributed to US strikes in Yemen, and we take these claims very seriously.”

“We are currently conducting our battle-damage assessment and investigating these claims,” the official mentioned, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

As of yesterday, the US reported having struck more than 800 targets in Yemen since mid-March, resulting in the deaths of hundreds, including several Houthi leaders.

Shortly thereafter, Houthi media claimed that the latest wave of strikes by US forces struck the migrant detention center.

Al-Masirah TV, affiliated with the Houthis, showcased footage revealing bodies trapped under debris and rescuers assisting victims.

‘Avoid civilian casualties’ Following the strikes, the International Committee of the Red Cross urged all parties to “take every feasible precaution to prevent civilian casualties.”

“It is unimaginable that individuals who are detained and have no means of escape should also be caught in crossfire,” stated Christine Cipolla, head of the ICRC’s delegation in Yemen.

The UN migration agency, the IOM, reported that it is closely monitoring the situation but emphasized that the facility in question is not managed by their personnel.

Each year, tens of thousands of migrants undertake the risky journey across the Red Sea from the Horn of Africa, fleeing conflict, natural disasters, and bleak economic conditions in hopes of finding work as laborers or domestic workers in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, despite facing a perilous passage through war-torn Yemen.

The US strikes are a response to Houthi attacks on Israeli and Western vessels in the Red Sea, which the rebels have justified as solidarity with the Palestinians, commencing shortly after Hamas executed the deadliest attack on Israel in October 2023.

These Houthi assaults have compelled numerous shipping companies to reroute around the southern tip of Africa, avoiding the Suez Canal—a crucial channel that typically handles about 12% of global trade.

In a statement outlining its most detailed assessment of the operation thus far, the US military command responsible for the Middle East reported that it has “struck over 800 targets” in Yemen, resulting in the deaths of “hundreds of Houthi fighters and several Houthi leaders”.

“The strikes have dismantled multiple command-and-control facilities, air defense systems, advanced weapons manufacturing facilities, and storage sites for advanced weaponry,” CENTCOM stated.

‘We will continue’

Despite the ongoing strikes, the Houthis, who maintain control over significant portions of Yemen, have persisted in claiming attacks against both US vessels and Israel.

In a statement, the Houthis declared that they had retaliated against the recent “attacks and massacres against civilians” by targeting the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier with “several cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones”.

Iran, a supporter of the Houthis, condemned the US strikes, with foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei describing the attacks on civilian targets as a “war crime”.

The United States commenced its military operations against the Houthis during the administration of former President Joe Biden, but these actions have escalated under his successor, Donald Trump.

CENTCOM emphasized that “our operations have diminished the frequency and impact of their attacks,” which are only feasible “with the support of the Iranian regime.”

“We will continue to increase the pressure until our goals are achieved, which remain the restoration of freedom of navigation and American deterrence in the region,” it added.

Meanwhile, the US Navy announced on Monday that a warplane fell into the Red Sea following an incident aboard the USS Harry S Truman, stating that the matter is currently under investigation.