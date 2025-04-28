Trump Advocates for ‘Free’ Passage of US Ships in Panama and Suez Canals

US President Donald Trump has called for free passage for American commercial and military vessels through the Panama and Suez canals, instructing his secretary of state to make progress on this “immediately.”

Mr. Trump has been advocating for the United States to take control of the Panama Canal for several months, but his recent social media update also highlighted the importance of the Suez route.

“American Ships, both Military and Commercial, should be permitted to navigate, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals!” he stated on his Truth Social platform.

He asserted that both waterways would “not exist” without the United States and indicated that he has tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to “immediately address” the issue.

“There is no opposing agreement,” he remarked in a post on X.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth mentioned during his recent visit to Panama City that the United States is working towards an agreement for its naval vessels to transit the canal “first, and at no charge.”

Both the United States and China rank among the primary users of the Panama Canal.

Egypt’s Suez Canal, a crucial passage connecting Europe and Asia, accounted for approximately 10% of global maritime trade prior to attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Iran-backed rebels began targeting vessels following the outbreak of the Gaza war, citing solidarity with Palestinians, which has prompted ships to take a lengthy and expensive detour around the southern tip of Africa.

Egypt reported last year that its canal revenues had fallen by 60%, resulting in a loss of $7 billion (€6.1 billion).

The US military has been conducting strikes against Houthi positions since January 2024, with operations intensifying under Mr. Trump, witnessing nearly daily airstrikes over the past month.

Mr. Trump has pledged that military actions will persist until the Houthis no longer pose a threat to maritime shipping.