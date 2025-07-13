BREAKING NEWS

WORLD NEWS

Watch: “I Attended Live Aid 40 Years Ago”

By hanad

This weekend commemorates the 40th anniversary of Live Aid, the star-studded charity concerts organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to support famine relief efforts in Ethiopia.

On July 13, 1985, two concerts occurred simultaneously: one at Wembley Stadium in London and another at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, USA.

Related Posts

UN Reports Over 798 Fatalities Near Gaza Aid Points in Six…

Bosnia Marks 30 Years Since the Srebrenica Genocide

Among the artists who performed were Queen, David Bowie, George Michael, Elton John, Madonna, and The Beach Boys. Phil Collins infamously played at Wembley and then took a Concorde to perform in Philadelphia as well.

An estimated £150 million was raised, with over £7 million coming from Ireland.

Watch the video to hear Bairbre share her reflections on what it was like to attend this monumental event.

hanad
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More