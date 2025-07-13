Watch: “I Attended Live Aid 40 Years Ago”

This weekend commemorates the 40th anniversary of Live Aid, the star-studded charity concerts organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to support famine relief efforts in Ethiopia.

On July 13, 1985, two concerts occurred simultaneously: one at Wembley Stadium in London and another at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, USA.

Among the artists who performed were Queen, David Bowie, George Michael, Elton John, Madonna, and The Beach Boys. Phil Collins infamously played at Wembley and then took a Concorde to perform in Philadelphia as well.

An estimated £150 million was raised, with over £7 million coming from Ireland.

Watch the video to hear Bairbre share her reflections on what it was like to attend this monumental event.