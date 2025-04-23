White House Dismisses Letter Criticizing ‘Interference’ at US Universities

The White House has dismissed the criticism from numerous US universities and colleges that accused the Trump administration of unprecedented “political interference” in American higher education.

Over 100 educational institutions released a joint letter earlier today denouncing President Donald Trump’s excessive “intrusion.”

This development follows Harvard University’s lawsuit against the Trump administration, which has threatened to reduce funding and impose external political oversight.

“The president has clearly stated that Harvard has put itself in a position to potentially lose funding by not adhering to federal law, and we anticipate that all colleges and universities receiving taxpayer dollars will comply with federal regulations,” Mr. Trump’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt informed reporters.

“We are open to constructive reform and do not oppose legitimate government oversight. However, we must resist undue government interference,” the letter stated, adding: “We must reject the coercive use of public research funding.”

Mr. Trump has attempted to hold several prestigious universities accountable over allegations of tolerating campus anti-Semitism, threatening their budgets, tax-exempt status, and the admission of international students.

The letter emphasized the schools’ commitment to serving as environments where “faculty, students, and staff can freely exchange ideas and opinions across a spectrum of viewpoints without fear of retaliation, censorship, or deportation.”

Harvard Lawsuit

Mr. Trump’s battle against universities has included threats to cut federal funding over policies meant to promote diversity among students and staff.

The Republican president has also initiated a broad crackdown on immigration, which has extended to foreign students, revoking their visas frequently with little or no justification.

The White House has publicly defended its initiative against universities as a response to unchecked anti-Semitism and a desire to reverse diversity programs designed to address historical injustices faced by minorities.

Ms. Leavitt told reporters that Mr. Trump would “not tolerate illegal harassment and violence against Jewish American students or students of any faith on campuses nationwide.”

“We will respond to the lawsuit in court,” she added.

The administration asserts that protests regarding Israel’s conflict in Gaza that erupted on US college campuses last year were rife with anti-Semitic sentiment.

Many American universities, including Harvard, took action against the protests following these allegations.

Several prominent institutions, such as Columbia University, have also acquiesced to demands from the Trump administration, which asserts that the educational elite is excessively left-leaning.

In the case of Harvard, the White House is pursuing unprecedented levels of governmental control over the university’s admissions and hiring policies.

However, Harvard has rejected the government’s demands, leading the administration last week to order the freezing of $2.2 billion in federal funding to the institution.

In its lawsuit, Harvard seeks to have the freeze on funds and conditions placed on federal grants declared unlawful, as well as for the Trump administration to cover the institution’s legal costs.

The Department of Homeland Security has also threatened Harvard’s ability to enroll international students unless the university provides records related to visa holders’ “illegal and violent activities.”

International students accounted for 27.2% of Harvard’s enrollment this academic year, as stated on its website.