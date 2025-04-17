WHO Nations Achieve Historic Agreement to Address Future Pandemics

Years of negotiations have finally resulted in nations agreeing on the text of a groundbreaking accord aimed at addressing future pandemics, with the goal of preventing a recurrence of the errors made during the Covid-19 crisis.

After more than three years of discussions and one final marathon session, exhausted delegates at the World Health Organization’s headquarters finalized the agreement around midnight.

“Tonight signifies a major milestone in our collective journey towards a safer world,” stated WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The nations of the world made history in Geneva today,” he added.

The final stages of negotiations were overshadowed by US cuts to foreign aid and the threat of tariffs on pharmaceuticals.

The agreement was achieved five years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disagreements over several contentious issues lingered right up to the last minute.

Negotiators faced challenges with Article 11 of the agreement, which focuses on the transfer of technology for pandemic health products to developing nations.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, wealthier nations were accused by poorer states of hoarding vaccines and testing supplies.

Countries with substantial pharmaceutical industries strongly opposed mandatory tech transfers, insisting that such transfers should be voluntary.

However, it seemed the deadlock could be resolved by stipulating that all transfers must be “mutually agreed.”

The essence of the agreement is a proposed Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System, designed to facilitate swift sharing of pathogen data with pharmaceutical companies, allowing them to rapidly develop products to combat pandemics.

Ultimately, the 32-page agreement was completely highlighted in green, signifying full approval by WHO member states.

“It’s adopted,” announced negotiations co-chair Anne-Claire Amprou to applause.

“In crafting this historic agreement, countries across the globe have shown their collective commitment to shielding everyone, everywhere from future pandemic threats,” she stated.

The finalized text will now be submitted for approval at the WHO’s annual assembly next month.

‘More equity’

As the intense discussions in corridors and closed meetings wound down late yesterday, Mr. Tedros participated in the negotiations, expressing to reporters that he found the current draft to be “balanced,” adding that the agreement would lead to “more equity.”

Although implementing measures for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response may come with significant costs, “the cost of inaction is much larger,” he remarked.

“The virus is the worst enemy. It could be worse than a war,” he noted.

The United States, which has thrown the global health system into disarray by reducing foreign aid spending, was notably absent.

US President Donald Trump had ordered a withdrawal from the United Nations’ health agency and the pandemic agreement discussions shortly after assuming office in January.

Nevertheless, the absence of the US and Mr. Trump’s threat of imposing steep tariffs on pharmaceutical products loomed over the negotiations, causing anxiety among manufacturers and governments.

Despite these challenges, countries ultimately reached a consensus.

Many viewed the approval of the text as a triumph for global collaboration.

“At a time when multilateralism faces challenges, WHO member states have united to declare that we will confront the next pandemic threat in the only way possible: by cooperating,” said former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark, co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

As the congratulatory messages continued toward dawn, a representative from Eswatini emphasized, “While we celebrate this moment, we must not rest on our laurels.”

“The real work begins now.”