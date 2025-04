A mother and her child narrowly avoided danger when a manhole erupted on a sidewalk in New York, mere moments after they had walked by.

The shocking event, which took place in Poughkeepsie on Saturday afternoon, was captured on CCTV.

The Poughkeepsie Fire Department reported that there were no injuries resulting from the explosion.

Another manhole in the vicinity also detonated, and a subsequent examination of nearby buildings revealed elevated levels of carbon monoxide in several locations.