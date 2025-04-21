China Cautions Nations Against Forming Trade Agreements with the US

China has issued warnings to nations against forming a wider economic agreement with the United States that would come at its cost, escalating its rhetoric amid a deepening trade conflict between the two largest economies in the world.

The Asian nation emphasizes the need for all parties to resolve economic and trade issues with the United States through consultations grounded in equality. However, it firmly opposes any agreements that disadvantage China, according to its Commerce Ministry.

A spokesperson for the ministry stated that Chinese officials “will implement countermeasures in a decisive and reciprocal manner” should any country pursue such agreements. This statement follows a news report indicating that the Trump Administration was preparing to pressure other nations to limit trade with China in exchange for tariff exemptions from the United States.

Mr. Trump suspended the historic tariffs announced on various countries on April 2, with the exception of those imposed on China.

The spokesperson remarked, “The United States has exploited tariffs against all trading partners under the guise of so-called ‘equivalence’, while simultaneously compelling all parties to engage in so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’ negotiations with them.”

Earlier this month, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer mentioned that nearly 50 nations have approached him to discuss the steep additional tariffs levied by President Donald Trump.

Since then, several bilateral discussions regarding tariffs have occurred, with Japan contemplating an increase in soybean and rice imports during its negotiations with the US, while Indonesia plans to boost imports of US food and commodities, reducing orders from other countries.

China’s President Xi Jinping was seen meeting with Vietnam’s communist party General Secretary Tô Lâm last week to strengthen regional ties.

While a uniform 10% tariff has been applied to the rest of the world, China endures tariffs reaching up to 145% on various products, prompting a response with duties of 125% on US goods.

Last week, China’s President Xi Jinping visited three Southeast Asian countries to reinforce regional alliances, urging trade partners to reject unilateral intimidation.

In an article published in Vietnamese media, Mr. Xi stated, “There are no winners in trade wars and tariff wars,” without directly referencing the United States.