Pope Extends Easter Greetings During Appearance at St. Peter’s Square

Pope Francis has greeted the crowds that gathered in St Peter’s Square, despite his frail health at 88 years old, which has limited his participation in most Holy Week events.

“Happy Easter,” the Argentine pontiff exclaimed in a faint voice from his wheelchair at the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, much to the joy of approximately 35,000 attendees in the beautifully decorated square.

While the pope traditionally delivers his “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the City and the World”) blessing from the balcony overlooking St Peter’s Square, he entrusted this task to his Master of Ceremonies, Monsignor Diego Ravelli.

In his address, which was read aloud, he condemned the “worrisome” rise of anti-Semitism and described the situation in Gaza as “deplorable.”

Although his voice remains weak despite some improvements in his breathing, he appeared before the crowd without the nasal cannula that he has been using for oxygen.

During the reading of the Easter message, the pontiff characterized the increasing climate of anti-Semitism globally as “worrisome,” while also denouncing the war in Gaza and reiterating his plea for a ceasefire.

“I think of the people of Gaza, especially its Christian community, where the ongoing conflict continues to inflict death and destruction and leads to a grave humanitarian crisis,” the address stated.

Pope Francis also advocated for religious freedom and respect for differing views, asserting that without these, peace cannot be achieved.

“There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the perspectives of others,” the Pope’s address included.

The Pope’s Easter message was read on his behalf from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica.

Later, the Pope surprised onlookers with a tour of St Peter’s Square in his popemobile, waving occasionally from his vehicle.

This morning, Pope Francis also held a private meeting with US Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican, according to a statement from the Vatican.

Mr. Vance, a Catholic who has had disagreements with the pontiff over the Trump administration’s immigration policies, exchanged Easter greetings with Francis at his Vatican residence, the statement revealed.

Mr. Vance also met with the Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s secretary for relations with states, the day prior.

The Pope delighted the crowds as he was driven around St Peter’s Square.

This meeting occurred just two months after a disagreement between Francis and the administration of US President Donald Trump regarding its anti-migrant stance.

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the college of cardinals, presided over last night’s solemn Easter vigil in St Peter’s Basilica in the pontiff’s absence.

Francis, who has been advised to rest and avoid public engagements for two months, participated in only one official event this Holy Week—visiting a prison in Rome.

He missed the ceremonial foot-washing ritual, meant to replicate Jesus Christ’s washing of his disciples’ feet.

When a journalist inquired about his thoughts on this Easter week given his current condition following his prison visit, the smiling Pope responded in a weak, raspy voice: “I am experiencing it as best I can.”

This year’s Easter is distinctive, as it coincides with the same weekend for both the Catholic and Protestant branches of Christianity, which follow the Gregorian calendar, and the Orthodox branch, which adheres to the Julian calendar.