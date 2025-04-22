Faithful Bid Farewell, Echoing the Pope’s Easter Sunday Tribute

Ultimately, he achieved it on his own terms.This sentiment resonated with one pilgrim in St. Peter’s Square last night as locals, tourists, and members of the Catholic community gathered to honor Pope Francis.

Many there shared the belief that the Pope’s passing reflected the essence of his life and papacy, acutely aware of how the world had observed him for several weeks as he battled a complex medical condition while confined to Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

His 38 days in the hospital sparked concerns about the impact of double pneumonia combined with significant breathing difficulties on the health of an 88-year-old man.

His presence in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday brought joy to those in attendance, yet many of the same faces found themselves back on a warm evening in Rome grieving his loss, recognizing his frail and unwell state even while he greeted the crowd on Sunday.

This has left many in Rome feeling a sense of relief that any suffering Pope Francis experienced due to his poor health is now over, accompanied by joy that they were able to see him in what turned out to be his final moments.

He wasn’t offering a hello as we initially perceived; one person remarked, he was offering a goodbye.

The surprise of his death, despite the scrutiny of his health in recent weeks, highlights Pope Francis’s remarkable ability to reassure others that he could overcome anything.

As the city braces for the coming days of mourning, ritual, and the inevitable election of a successor, the prevailing image of Pope Francis here is one of joy.

In Rome last night, that joy was apparent among those who reminisced about the Pope—smiling as they recalled him and feeling content that his suffering has ended.

Though his papacy may not have spanned as long as that of predecessors like Pope John Paul II, his influence has been profound.

The days ahead are likely to further illustrate that as the faithful, who felt a deep connection to him, come to bid farewell, just as he did on Easter Sunday to the crowds gathered then.