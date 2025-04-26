Trump Casts Doubt on Putin Following Zelensky’s Address at Pope’s Funeral

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky had a brief meeting in the quiet of St. Peter’s Basilica prior to Pope Francis’s funeral. This marked their first encounter since a contentious clash at the White House, during which the US president later expressed skepticism about Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s intentions for a peace deal.

Mr. Zelensky shared that their discussion touched on a potential unconditional ceasefire with Russia and expressed hope for a “very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.”

Following his time in Rome, Mr. Trump hinted at a new strategy regarding the Russian president.

“There was no justification for Putin to be launching missiles into civilian areas, cities, and towns over the past few days,” Mr. Trump noted in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The ongoing war overshadowed Francis’s funeral.

Seated across from each other, Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelensky were observed deeply engaged in conversation in a corner of the basilica, with the Pope’s wooden coffin positioned before the altar before the ceremony began, as seen in images released by the Ukrainian presidency.

Images from today’s meeting depicted the two leaders talking directly to one another, without any aides present.

“We had an extensive one-on-one discussion and are hopeful for results on everything we covered,” he stated.

“Protecting the lives of our citizens. Full and unconditional ceasefire. A reliable and lasting peace to prevent any future conflicts,” Mr. Zelensky wrote on X.

An aide to Mr. Zelensky characterized the meeting as “constructive,” while the White House referred to it as “a very productive discussion.”

Apparent applause resonated through the crowd as Mr. Zelensky arrived at the funeral.

The US president departed Rome immediately after the funeral mass, resulting in no further discussions.

However, the two leaders also briefly collaborated within the basilica alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron.

Describing the exchanges as “positive,” Mr. Macron later met with Mr. Zelensky in a one-on-one setting.

Britain reported that Mr. Starmer and Mr. Zelensky “discussed the positive progress made in recent days” and agreed to “continue collaborating closely with international partners to advance the next stages of planning.”

An Oval Office meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump had ended on a sour note.

In St. Peter’s Square, Mr. Trump mingled with numerous world leaders, many eager to address the tariffs he has imposed.

Yet, it was the conversation with Mr. Zelensky that garnered the most attention as the US leader advocates for a peace agreement.

Both parties had kept the potential for a meeting vague ahead of the funeral, with Mr. Trump suggesting it was “possible.”

Tensions escalated after an Oval Office incident on February 28, when Mr. Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Mr. Zelensky, deeming him ungrateful for the substantial US military assistance offered since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Blame game

While urging Mr. Putin to halt Russia’s attacks, Mr. Trump has recently shifted some blame towards Mr. Zelensky for the ongoing war and its ramifications.

Following a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of casualties.

Mr. Trump has pressured Mr. Zelensky to make concessions, including recognizing Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, as remaining under Russian control in any agreement to cease hostilities.

Donald and Melania Trump were photographed in Rome prior to the Pope’s funeral.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his wife Olena Zelenska were also present.

Upon arriving in Rome, Mr. Trump indicated there had been progress in discussions and advocated for a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

“They are very close to an agreement, and the two sides should convene at high levels to finalize the details,” he posted on his Truth Social platform.

“Most of the major points have been agreed upon,” he claimed.

On Friday, Mr. Putin mentioned the “possibility” of direct talks with Ukraine during a meeting with Mr. Witkoff, according to a Kremlin aide.

Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin engaged in discussions in Moscow (Pic: Kremlin Press Office/Handout).

Mr. Putin communicated to Mr. Witkoff that Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine “without preconditions,” the Kremlin added on Saturday.

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff occurred shortly after a prominent Russian general was killed in a car bomb incident near Moscow.

An increasingly exasperated Mr. Trump recently threatened to withdraw from peace endeavors unless he sees tangible progress toward a ceasefire.

Few meetings

The US president, accompanied by his wife Melania, was on his first international trip of his second term.

This positioned him at the forefront of a significant diplomatic gathering featuring around 50 heads of state, including ten reigning monarchs and Britain’s Prince William.

The trip also followed Mr. Trump alarming European allies by implementing broad tariffs, although he has temporarily backed off from the more severe measures.

The US President shook hands with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, and they have agreed to hold a meeting, according to a European Union spokesperson.

Other leaders also approached Mr. Trump.

However, one individual he did not encounter was his predecessor, Joe Biden. Mr. Trump has consistently criticized Biden, who attended independently with his wife Jill, seated five rows behind his successor.

Former US president Joe Biden and his wife Jill at Pope Francis’s funeral.

Historically, other presidents have brought their predecessors with them on Air Force One for papal funerals.

Official Vatican images captured Mr. Trump and Melania visiting the closed coffin in St. Peter’s Basilica.

In a dark blue suit and tie, Mr. Trump, alongside Melania, donned a black veil, then took front row seats for the service.

Mr. Trump remarked that any meetings would be brief, adding: “Frankly, it’s somewhat disrespectful to hold meetings during the funeral of the pope.”