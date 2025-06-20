Hurricane Erick Leaves Two Dead as It Passes the Mexican Coast

Hurricane Erick has claimed the lives of at least two individuals as it moved through southern Mexico, inflicting considerable damage on coastal communities before it weakened into a low-pressure system overnight, according to officials.

A man was electrocuted while assisting with debris removal in Oaxaca state, where Erick made landfall, after coming into contact with high-voltage cables near a stream, as reported by the state government.

A child tragically lost his life in the neighboring Guerrero state after being swept away by a swollen stream while his mother attempted to carry him across in the town of San Marcos, as per civil protection authorities.

The most recent advisory from the US National Hurricane Center indicated that Erick has weakened overnight to a tropical storm, situated 155km from Acapulco port, with sustained winds of 50km/h as it traversed southern Mexico yesterday.

“It was very strong, very devastating… the entire town is homeless, without clothes, and we have no assistance,” remarked one resident while assessing the loss of most of her possessions.

In the tourist destination of Puerto Escondido, local residents and emergency teams worked diligently to drain flooded streets and remove debris left in the wake of the storm, which toppled trees and street signs and buried boats beneath sand on the beach.

The majority of the town, which has a population of approximately 30,000, was left without electricity or cellular service.

The water “had never hit with this intensity” in Puerto Escondido, stated a local business owner.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced during her morning briefing that heavy rains are anticipated to continue affecting the southern states of Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, as well as Veracruz and Puebla.

She expressed gratitude to the public for adhering to the authorities’ recommendations “very responsibly,” in a message shared on her social media platform. The president reported that 15 road sections were closed in Oaxaca, with more than 123,000 users impacted by power outages.

Mexico experiences major storms annually, typically from May to November, affecting both its Pacific and Caribbean coasts.

In October 2023, Acapulco, a significant port and beach resort in Guerrero, was struck by Hurricane Otis, a formidable Category 5 storm that resulted in numerous fatalities.

Hurricane John, another Category 3 storm that occurred in September of the previous year, led to approximately 15 deaths.

Ms. Sheinbaum had advised individuals to refrain from going outside and recommended that those residing in low-lying areas or near rivers seek shelter—around 2,000 of which had been established in Chiapas, Guerrero, and Oaxaca in preparation.

Restaurants in Puerto Escondido remained closed, despite some tourists choosing to stay and ride out the storm.

Approximately 400km north along the Pacific coast, Acapulco—a major port and resort city renowned for its nightlife—was largely deserted as residents adhered to calls to stay indoors, resulting in boarded-up shops and grounded tourist boats.