Initial Signs Suggested Pope Francis Acted Independently

In the Vatican, the period following a pope’s election is referred to as the “days of surprise,” marking the initial formation of a new papacy’s identity.

By the time Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s on 13 March 2013, Rome had already witnessed numerous “days of surprise.”

The resignation of Pope Benedict weeks prior—the first instance of a pope stepping down in over six centuries—sent shockwaves throughout the globe.

It speaks to the extraordinary circumstances faced by Pope Francis that his debut on the balcony was postponed as he attempted to reach his predecessor to inform him of his election.

Not surprisingly, Pope Benedict, who was at the papal summer residence of Castel Gandolfo watching the events unfold on television, chose not to answer the phone, waiting to see who would emerge on the balcony to assume the role he had relinquished in a stunning resignation weeks earlier.

This scenario highlights the remarkable adaptability of both popes, enabling them to navigate a situation many Vatican observers deemed at best awkward and at worst entirely unworkable.

It also served as an early signal of how the new pope would command his own narrative.

Michael Kelly, Director of Public Affairs for the Pontifical Foundation Aid to the Church in Need, indicated that it reflected the “strong sense of himself” that Cardinal Bergoglio brought to the papacy.

Newly-elected Pope Francis greets his predecessor Pope Benedict at Castelgandolfo

Rather than viewing Pope Benedict’s presence in the Vatican as a hindrance, Mr. Kelly remarked that Pope Francis embraced it as an opportunity, fostering a close and warm friendship with his predecessor.

Elise Ann Allen, Senior Correspondent for Crux in Rome covering the Vatican and the global Church, concurs.

Ms. Allen noted that Francis made a concerted effort to express his gratitude for Pope Benedict’s presence, frequently seeking his counsel while simultaneously carving out his own path in a challenging new role where their opinions did not always align.

Diverging ideological perspectives within the papacy are not uncommon, Ms. Allen observed.

“If you have five popes in a room, you’ll likely encounter six different methodologies for addressing issues,” she added, though such differences were not without their difficulties.

Pope Benedict emerges to address the faithful after being elected pope in March, 2013

The narrative, especially in the initial days, that one pope was pitted against the other posed challenges for both men, Ms. Allen noted, as did the perception that the two, with their differing ideological stances, were starkly divided.

These distinctions became apparent early in Pope Francis’s reign as he chose to forgo living in the papal apartments, opting instead for the more relaxed and accessible Casa Santa Marta.

He also made clear his advocacy for social issues close to his heart, visiting migrants on the Italian island of Lampedusa and emphasizing climate change, thus imprinting his own priorities onto the role he had assumed.

Such changes led many liberal Catholics to believe that significant transformation was imminent, a source of concern for more traditional members of the faith.

However, Mr. Kelly suggests that an aspect of Pope Francis’s challenge was not just that faced by his predecessors—the impossibility of pleasing everyone—but also the tendency of Francis’s communication style to mislead people into thinking that discussions of controversial or complex topics heralded upcoming changes when, in reality, they did not.

“Reflecting on his papacy, many people might express frustration with the pace of change,” Mr. Kelly stated.

The pope’s conversational approach could leave audiences uncertain about his true intentions, as illustrated when he spoke of increasing women’s involvement in the Church.

Reformers found this approach “wonderful,” Mr. Kelly noted, interpreting it as an indication that the pope was opening the door to the possibility of women priests.

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives on Lampedusa on his first official trip outside Rome

Yet, subsequent interviews would reveal him dismissing the prospect of female ordinations.

According to Mr. Kelly, this tactic aligned with the synodal approach Pope Francis adopted on various issues, aspiring to foster dialogue throughout the Church without necessarily pursuing immediate doctrinal changes.

This left Francis in a precarious position, balancing the expectations of those eager for reform against those opposed to any change.

As Ms. Allen remarked, “The only predictable thing about Pope Francis is that he was often unpredictable.”

“He had his unique approach,” she added, “consequently, he didn’t comfortably fit into the labels of either liberal or conservative.”

On issues related to clerical abuse, the pope faced criticism regarding his perceived slow and opaque responses.

Mr. Kelly opined that Pope Francis “was slow to grasp the scope of the cover-up and the institutional dynamics involved. I think there was a cultural aspect at play here.”

“He seemed to approach clerical abuse from a perspective that viewed it as primarily a Western issue, rather than as a challenge present in his own Latin American background.”

These complex issues presented significant challenges for Pope Francis and are likely to pose similar difficulties for his successor, who will be chosen in the coming weeks.