What Occurs Following a Pope’s Death?

Following the passing of Pope Francis, the Roman Catholic Church will engage in intricate rituals rich in tradition that signify the conclusion of one papacy and the commencement of the next.

These rituals are primarily governed by a constitutional document known as Universi Dominici Gregis (Of the Lord’s Whole Flock), which was endorsed by Pope John Paul II in 1996 and later revised by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007 and 2013.

The camerlengo, currently held by Irish-American Cardinal Kevin Farrell, will oversee the routine operations of the nearly 1.4 billion-member Church during the “sede vacante” (empty chair) period.

His role includes the official confirmation of the Pope’s death, which today involves a doctor and a death certificate. In earlier times, this was ceremoniously conducted by tapping a silver hammer on the pope’s forehead three times.

Elaborate rituals steeped in tradition mark the end of one papacy and lead to the start of the next

Additionally, measures are taken to ensure that the Pope’s “Fisherman’s Ring” and his lead seal are broken to prevent unauthorized use. No autopsy is conducted.

The camerlengo then locks and seals the Pope’s personal residence. Traditionally, this was located in apartments within the Apostolic Palace, but Francis opted for a modest suite in the Vatican guesthouse named Santa Marta.

The camerlengo and the other cardinals are prohibited from making significant decisions affecting the Church or altering its doctrines. Most heads of Vatican departments resign until a new pope is appointed and confirms or replaces them.

Mourning rites last for nine days, during which the cardinals will determine the date of the funeral and burial.

According to Universi Dominici Gregis, these proceedings should commence between the fourth and sixth day following the papal death.

Papal funeral

Pope Francis, who eschewed much of the trappings associated with leading the global Catholic Church, made alterations to simplify the papal funeral rites in 2024.

The funeral mass is expected to take place in St. Peter’s Square. However, in a departure from many of his predecessors, Francis requested to be interred in Rome’s St. Mary Major Basilica, close to his favored icon of the Madonna.

Pope Francis presided over the funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on January 5, 2022.

Francis also requested to be laid to rest in a simple wooden casket, unlike his predecessors who were entombed in three interlocking caskets composed of cypress, lead, and oak.

He expressed a desire for his body not to be displayed on a raised platform, or catafalque, in St. Peter’s Basilica for visitors to view, as previous popes had been.

How the papal conclave elects a new pope

The next pope will be chosen from a cohort of cardinals aged under 80.

In the aftermath of a pontiff’s death, cardinals from across the globe gather in Rome. They participate in daily meetings, known as general congregations, to discuss Church matters and outline the qualities they believe the new pope should embody.

While cardinals aged 80 or over may attend these general congregations, they are not permitted to enter the conclave to elect the new pope, an assembly designated for cardinals under the age of 80.

A significant portion of the discussions occurs through personal interactions among the cardinals.

Typically, a mourning period of 15 days precedes the start of a conclave. However, prior to his resignation in 2013, Pope Benedict modified the constitution to permit an earlier commencement at the cardinals’ discretion or a maximum of 20 days post-death if some cardinals encounter delays in arriving in Rome.

The conclave convenes in the Sistine Chapel. Until the conclaves in 1978 that resulted in the elections of John Paul I and John Paul II, cardinals were housed in makeshift accommodations around the chapel.

The conclave is held under strict security arrangements.

Since the conclave that elected Pope Benedict in 2005, voting has taken place within the Sistine Chapel, while the cardinals reside in the Santa Marta guesthouse, which features approximately 130 rooms.

Santa Marta is secured, and cardinals are transported by bus to the Sistine Chapel.

The term conclave derives from the Latin for “with a key.” This tradition began in the 13th century when cardinals were confined to expedite their decision-making process and minimize external influence.

Currently, participants are barred from any form of communication with the outside world. Phones, internet access, and newspapers are prohibited, and Vatican police utilize electronic security measures to uphold these regulations.

Except for the first day of the conclave, when there is a single vote, the cardinals cast their votes twice daily.

A two-thirds plus one majority is required for election.

If no candidate is elected after 13 days, a runoff occurs between the top two candidates, yet a two-thirds plus one majority remains necessary.

This is intended to foster unity and dissuade the pursuit of compromise candidates.

How is a new pope officially announced?

Once the conclave has successfully elected a pope, he is asked whether he accepts and which name he wishes to assume. Should he decline, the process recommences.

The new pope dons white vestments that have been prepared in three sizes and takes a seat on a throne in the Sistine Chapel to receive the other cardinals, who then pay their respects and pledge allegiance.

White smoke announced that Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina had been elected Pope Francis in 2013.

The world will learn of the new pope’s election when an official burns the paper ballots with specific chemicals, causing white smoke to billow from the chapel’s chimney.

Black smoke signifies an inconclusive vote.

The senior elector among the cardinal deacons, currently French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, steps onto the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to announce to the assembled crowds, “Habemus Papam,” meaning “we have a pope.”

The new pope will then emerge and offer the crowd his first blessing as pontiff.