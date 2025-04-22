Live Coverage: Funeral of Pope Francis Scheduled for Saturday Morning

VATICAN CITY – The Vatican has announced that the funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday morning, following the Pontiff’s passing earlier this week. The ceremony is expected to draw world leaders, religious dignitaries, and mourners from across the globe, reflecting the immense influence Pope Francis wielded during his papacy.

The funeral Mass will be held in St. Peter’s Square, beginning at 10 a.m. local time. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the service. The Vatican has also indicated that Pope Francis left specific instructions for a ceremony marked by simplicity, in line with his well-known humility and dedication to serving the poor.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis became the first Jesuit pope and the first from the Americas when he was elected to the papacy in 2013. His tenure was distinguished by a focus on social justice, environmental stewardship, and outreach to marginalized communities. Known for his humility, Pope Francis eschewed many of the traditional trappings of his office, often opting for modest accommodations and transportation.

As news of his death spread, condolences poured in from around the world. U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres were among the many global leaders who praised Pope Francis for his compassion, openness, and commitment to peace.

Vatican officials expect hundreds of thousands of mourners to attend the funeral or gather in Rome to pay their respects. Large screens will be set up throughout the city to accommodate those unable to enter St. Peter’s Square. Security measures have been intensified, with Italian police and Vatican security working closely to ensure the safety of dignitaries and the public.

Following tradition, Pope Francis’s body lies in state in St. Peter’s Basilica, allowing the faithful to file past and offer prayers. His final resting place will be in the Vatican Grottoes beneath the basilica, alongside many of his predecessors.

The College of Cardinals will convene shortly after the funeral to begin preparations for a conclave to elect the next pope. The world will watch closely as the Catholic Church embarks on this historic transition, reflecting on the legacy of a pope whose impact reached far beyond the walls of the Vatican.