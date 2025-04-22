US Universities Release Statement Denouncing Trump’s ‘Political Interference’

Over 100 universities and colleges in the United States, including prestigious Ivy League schools such as Princeton and Brown, have released a collective letter denouncing President Donald Trump’s “political interference” within the education system.

“We unite in our opposition to the unprecedented government overreach and political interference that now threatens American higher education,” the letter stated.

“We are open to meaningful reform and do not resist appropriate government oversight,” the statement continued.

“Nonetheless, we must stand against excessive government intrusion into the lives of individuals who learn, live, and work on our campuses.”

On April 14, Harvard turned down several requests from the administration, which is aiming to oversee Harvard’s student body, faculty, and curriculum in what it claims is an effort to address the university’s perceived liberal bias.

Shortly afterward, the administration announced a freeze on $2.3 billion in federal funding for the institution.

According to a statement from White House spokesperson Harrison Fields at the time, Donald Trump aims to ensure that taxpayer funds do not support racial discrimination or racially motivated violence.

The administration also warned of potential repercussions, including stripping Harvard of its tax-exempt status and revoking its ability to enroll international students.

Yesterday, Harvard initiated legal action against the Trump administration, seeking to compel an end to its funds freeze and retract the demands made, claiming that the federal government is trying to “overhaul Harvard’s governance, control Harvard’s faculty hiring, and dictate what faculty members may teach Harvard students” for ideological reasons.

In its lawsuit, Harvard contended that governmental attempts to “coerce and control” the university violated constitutional protections regarding free speech. It also accused the government of neglecting the procedures outlined in federal civil rights laws.

Since his inauguration in January, Mr. Trump has enforced stringent measures against leading U.S. universities, criticizing them for mishandling last year’s pro-Palestinian protests and allowing anti-Semitism to thrive on campuses.

His administration has also targeted universities over issues like transgender rights and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, threatening to withdraw federal funding because of these matters.

Columbia University was one of the initial targets, but in recent weeks the administration has concentrated its efforts on Harvard.

On April 15, more than 60 current and former college and university presidents signed an open letter expressing their strong support for Harvard President Alan Garber’s rejection of the administration’s demands.