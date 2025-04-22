Oscar Voters Required to View All Films Prior to Casting Their Votes

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed that all Oscar voters must now prove they have viewed every film in each category before submitting their final ballots.

According to a statement from the Academy, this new regulation aims to address longstanding concerns about voters bypassing certain films and will be implemented for the upcoming Oscars ceremony in March 2026.

Previously, the Academy relied on an honor system, trusting that voters would watch all Oscar-nominated films before casting their votes.

However, with an increasing number of nominees in recent years, some voters have acknowledged not completing this responsibility.

For films screened in other venues, such as theaters or film festival showings, voters must “complete a form” indicating when and where they viewed the film, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

In the Best Picture category, which features ten nominated films, competing studios typically organize lavish events to entice voters throughout their awards campaigns, including parties, screenings, and festival presentations, often followed by Q&A sessions with stars and filmmakers.

The Academy also addressed a controversy that surfaced during the previous voting season, which was clouded by questions surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in films like The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez.

In guidance released on Monday, the Academy stated that AI and other digital tools will “neither enhance nor hinder” the likelihood of receiving a nomination.

The updated regulation clarifies that the use of technology is not a disqualifying factor.

“The Academy and each branch will evaluate the achievement, considering the extent to which human creativity was central to the artistic authorship when selecting films for awards.”