Pope Francis Passes Away at 88

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away, according to a video statement from the Vatican.

He was 88 years old and had been recuperating from a serious case of double pneumonia.

“Dear brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell stated on the Vatican’s television channel.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/jUIkbplVi2

— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

He aimed to embody simplicity in his grand role and chose not to occupy the elaborate papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace used by his predecessors, stating that he preferred living in a communal environment for his “psychological health.”

Inheriting a Church engulfed in a child sex abuse scandal and rife with bureaucratic infighting, he was elected with a strong mandate to restore order.

However, as his papacy unfolded, he encountered significant backlash from conservatives, who accused him of undermining cherished traditions.

Conversely, progressives criticized him for not doing enough to reform the 2,000-year-old Church.

Despite internal dissent, Pope Francis emerged as a global icon, attracting massive crowds during his numerous international trips as he tirelessly advocated for interfaith dialogue and peace, championing the marginalized, including migrants.

In a rare situation for modern times, two men in white inhabited the Vatican for much of Pope Francis’ tenure, with his predecessor Benedict choosing to stay in the Holy See following his unexpected resignation in 2013, which paved the way for a new pontiff.

Pope Benedict, a figure revered by conservatives, passed away in December 2022, leaving Pope Francis to occupy the papal stage alone.

Pope Francis appointed nearly 80% of the cardinal electors who will choose the next pope as of February 2025, enhancing the chances that his successor will carry on his progressive agenda, despite the significant resistance from traditionalists.