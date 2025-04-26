President Higgins Heads Irish Delegation in Rome

This morning, the Vatican hosted the funeral of Pope Francis, attended by an Irish delegation led by President Michael D. Higgins, alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris.

Notable world leaders present included the presidents of Argentina, Italy, France, and the United States.

Before the funeral began, the Taoiseach expressed his honor in representing the Government and the people of Ireland, highlighting the remarkable achievements in Pope Francis’s life.

Mr. Martin emphasized Pope Francis’s profound dedication to service.

The Taoiseach noted that Pope Francis genuinely embodied the Gospel through his actions and the example he set.

“He championed his vision of a Catholic Church that is open, compassionate, and unafraid to confront the challenges facing the world,” he stated.

“His deep commitment to service made him a man of great humility, living his life with unwavering dedication to the principles of compassion, peace, and human dignity, serving as an inspiration for all,” he continued.

“He was a voice for the marginalized, the impoverished, and migrants. His actions truly reflected the Gospel, showcasing leadership within the Church.

Following the funeral, Tánaiste Simon Harris released a statement noting that people from all corners of the globe mourned “a remarkable spiritual leader who left an indelible mark on our world.”

He remarked that Pope Francis’s papacy was “characterized by compassion, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the most vulnerable among us.”

“He inspired millions, transcending the Catholic Church, with his humility and love for those less fortunate.

“The widespread global response to his passing and the unprecedented attendance at his funeral reflect the profound impact Pope Francis had as the leader of the Catholic Church.

“He was a moral voice on the global stage, tirelessly advocating for peace, climate justice, the impoverished, and the displaced.

Mr. Harris conveyed that in Ireland, Pope Francis “will always hold a special place in our hearts due to his historic visit in 2018. That occasion fostered reflection, dialogue, healing, and hope, resonating deeply with people of all faiths and none.”

In an earlier statement, President Higgins remarked: “The world has been moved by the generosity displayed by Pope Francis, even in the final moments of his life, as he sought to embrace, as he expressed it, all of humanity.”

“Through his life and work, Pope Francis exemplified the importance of addressing critical issues facing humanity.”

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill was also in attendance at today’s funeral.

She stated: “Pope Francis will be remembered as a leader marked by deep humility, compassion, and courage, with an unwavering commitment to justice and peace.”

“His passing is profoundly felt in Ireland and worldwide, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire millions,” she added.

