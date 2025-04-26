Marks & Spencer Suspends All Online Orders Following Cyber Attack

Marks and Spencer has temporarily halted orders through its website and apps due to the ongoing repercussions of a cyber attack.

The retailer stated that it is “working diligently to resume online and app shopping” and expressed apologies once again for the inconvenience to shoppers.

It has also faced challenges processing click and collect orders in stores following the “cyber incident”.

Furthermore, contactless payments at stores have been impacted by the attack, which has affected operations since last weekend.

“We notified customers on Tuesday that they do not need to take any action.

“This remains true, and we will update them if the situation changes.”

In an email to customers on Tuesday, following the initial confirmation of the issue, M&S chief executive Stuart Machin stated: “I’m reaching out to inform you that M&S has been managing a cyber incident over the past few days.

“To safeguard you and the business, it was necessary to implement some minor adjustments to our store operations, and I sincerely apologize if you encountered any inconvenience.”

The company has taken measures to secure its network and has reported the incident to data protection supervisory authorities as well as the National Cyber Security Centre.

As a result, shares in the company fell by 4.8% this afternoon.