Rome Gears Up for the Immense Challenge of the Pope’s Funeral

Rome is a city in preparation. The presence of security cordons, along with a significant deployment of police and military personnel around the Vatican and its vicinity, suggests the magnitude of the events that are set to unfold here in the upcoming days.

Today, pilgrims and tourists enjoyed the warmth of the Roman sun, but as the days progress, roads will be closed off and public access will become increasingly restricted to facilitate the arrangements for the lying in state of Pope Francis and the preparations for his funeral on Saturday.

This is a colossal undertaking.

Coordinating a visit from just one of the international leaders attending represents a significant logistical challenge.

The sheer scale of welcoming numerous dignitaries to the Vatican within just a few hours elevates these logistics to an entirely new level.

Furthermore, there is a genuine intention to allow the public to partake in bidding farewell to a Pope renowned for his passion and ability to connect with individuals from all backgrounds.

This public farewell will commence tomorrow and conclude on Friday evening, after which the stage will be set for heads of state and government, along with various religious leaders, to come together for the Pope’s funeral.

It will be a fitting homage to a Pope who aimed to find common ground, as the funeral will include both leaders he criticized, such as US President Donald Trump, and those he commended, like Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins.

The shared objective in the days ahead will be to honor a pontiff who, irrespective of accolades or critiques, was seldom overlooked.