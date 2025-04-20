Thousands Gather Nationwide to Protest Against Trump

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in New York and various cities across the United States for a second significant wave of protests against Donald Trump and his policies.

In New York, participants gathered outside the city’s central library, brandishing signs that critiqued the US President with messages like “No Kings in America” and “Resist Tyranny”.

Many activists specifically targeted President Trump’s extensive deportation efforts, chanting “No ICE — no fear — immigrants are welcome here,” highlighting the role of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in the arrest and deportation of migrants.

Protesters also assembled outside the White House in Washington, although the crowd size seemed smaller compared to the nationwide “Hands Off” demonstrations held on April 5.

People participated in a protest organized to ‘Protect Migrants, Protect the Planet’ in New York City.

In a separate event, protests occurred outside Tesla car dealerships in response to the severe budget cuts advocated by top Trump advisor Elon Musk.

Organizers aim to channel growing discontent over Trump’s immigration policies, significant reductions in government funding, and his pressures exerted on universities, media outlets, and law firms, with the goal of building a sustainable movement.

The main organizer of the protests, the group 50501—a name signifying 50 protests across 50 states united under one movement—reported plans for approximately 400 demonstrations.

According to its website, the protests represent “a decentralized rapid response to the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its wealthy allies,” and they emphasize the importance of non-violent protests.

The group appealed for millions to participate. However, verifying the actual turnout proved challenging, as numerous police departments opted not to provide crowd estimates.