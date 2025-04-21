Understanding Conclave Terminology: From Electors to Habemus Papam

In the wake of Pope Francis’s passing, the Catholic Church will partake in a series of intricate rituals, employing terminology that may not be familiar to many.

Such terminology will be present during the conclave.

At this forthcoming event, the cardinal-electors will convene in the Sistine Chapel to select a successor to the Pope in a highly confidential process that could span several days, or even longer.

Below is a concise glossary of important terms related to the conclave:

Camerlengo: Following the demise or resignation of a pope and before the election of his successor, the cardinal camerlengo assumes responsibility for the day-to-day administration of the Vatican. This role is currently occupied by Dublin-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell, appointed by Pope Francis in 2019.

Candidates: In theory, any baptized male Catholic is eligible to be elected as pope; however, the last non-cardinal to be chosen was Pope Urban VI in 1378.

Dean: The conclave is traditionally overseen by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, a position currently held by Italian Giovanni Battista Re. However, since he is over 80 years old, the responsibility falls to Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

Electors: The successor to Pope Francis will be elected by cardinals aged 80 or younger, as stipulated by rules set forth in 1970 by Pope Paul VI.

The Vatican’s guidebook features Pope Francis’s Fisherman’s Ring.

Extra omnes: This Latin expression translates to “everyone out,” and is used by the master of liturgical ceremonies to instruct all non-participants to exit the Sistine Chapel during the conclave.

Fisherman’s Ring: The pope’s ring, traditionally used for sealing documents, becomes unusable following each pontiff’s death or resignation. After the election, the camerlengo places a new ring on the new pope’s finger.

General Congregations: These meetings are held prior to the conclave, behind closed doors, to allow the cardinals to get better acquainted and rally support for their papal candidate.

Habemus Papam: This phrase, meaning “we have a pope” in Latin, is declared to announce to the world that a new leader has been appointed by the church.

After being elected, the new pope will retreat to the so-called ‘Room of Tears.’

Holy Spirit: Catholics believe that the selection of a new pope involves the Holy Spirit, which the cardinals invoke as they enter the Sistine Chapel.

Nomen: This refers to the name the newly elected pope chooses for himself, often in honor of a previous pontiff with whom he identifies closely. For instance, Jorge Bergoglio opted for the name Francis as a tribute to St. Francis of Assisi.

Oath of secrecy: This is the vow taken by the cardinal electors, as well as those assisting them during the conclave.

Protodeacon: The protodeacon is the cardinal responsible for announcing the name of the new pope from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica. The current protodeacon is Cardinal Dominique Mamberti.

Room of Tears: This small room neighboring the Sistine Chapel is where the newly elected pope goes to express his emotions freely.

White smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel signifies that a new pope has been chosen.

Sistine Chapel: A 15th-century chapel adorned with Michelangelo’s frescoes, where the conclave takes place.

Santa Marta guest house: This is Pope Francis’s chosen residence over the papal apartments and the accommodation provided for cardinals during the conclave.

Smoke: Cardinals cast their votes using ballots, which are counted and then burned in a stove. If no candidate achieves the required two-thirds majority, a substance is added to create black smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney. Once a new pope is elected, another chemical is added to produce white smoke, announcing the election to the audience in St. Peter’s Square.