US Introduces New Port Charges for Vessels Linked to China

The United States has announced new port fees targeting ships built and operated by China, aiming to strengthen the domestic shipbuilding industry and decrease China’s influence in this field.

This decision – originating from an investigation initiated by the previous administration – arises amidst an ongoing trade war between the United States and China related to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, potentially escalating tensions further.

“Shipping and maritime transport are crucial to the economic security of America and the unhindered movement of trade,” stated US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in a release discussing the new fees, the majority of which are set to commence in mid-October.

According to the new regulation, per tonnage fees will be assessed on each Chinese-associated vessel’s journey to the US – not at individual ports as had been a concern for some in the industry – applicable up to five times each year.

Additionally, all car carrier vessels not constructed in the US will incur these fees starting in 180 days.

The measure also introduces new fees for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, although these will not take effect for another three years.

A fact sheet that accompanied the announcement clarified that the fees will exclude “Great Lakes or Caribbean shipping, shipping to and from US territories, or bulk commodity exports on ships that arrive in the United States empty.”

“The actions taken by the Trump administration will begin to diminish Chinese dominance, tackle risks to the US supply chain, and signal a demand for domestically built ships,” Mr. Greer added.