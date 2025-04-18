Trump and Meloni Boost Hopes for EU Tariff Agreement

Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni shared an optimistic outlook regarding a potential US-EU tariffs agreement during the Italian Prime Minister’s charm offensive at the White House.

Presenting herself as the sole European capable of easing Mr. Trump’s trade tensions, Ms. Meloni emphasized their conservative alignment, expressing her desire to “restore greatness to the West.”

“There will be a trade deal, 100%,” Mr. Trump declared during her visit. Ms. Meloni affirmed her confidence that a deal could be achieved.

The two leaders maintained a friendly atmosphere during their working lunch and meeting in the Oval Office, with Mr. Trump praising the 48-year-old Italian Prime Minister as “fantastic.”

US President Donald Trump met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Cabinet Room of the White House before lunch.

The Italian leader mentioned that Mr. Trump had accepted an invitation to visit Rome in the “near future” and might also meet with European leaders during his trip.

“Despite some issues between the two sides of the Atlantic, it is vital that we sit down and find solutions,” she stated.

Ms. Meloni underscored their mutual views on immigration and “woke” ideology, saying: “My aim is to make the West great again, and I believe we can achieve this together.”

‘Get smart’

However, while Mr. Trump expressed optimism about a future deal with the 27-nation bloc he accuses of attempting to “screw” the United States, he stated that he was “in no rush.”

“Everyone wants to reach a deal—if they are unwilling, we will negotiate it for them,” Mr. Trump added.

He also reiterated his administration’s familiar criticisms of Europe, asserting that it needs to “get smart” on immigration and increase defense spending for NATO.

Separately, the US leader mentioned that superpower rival China had “reached out” regarding a potential resolution to the ongoing trade war between the two largest economies.

Mr. Trump has imposed staggering 145% tariffs on Chinese goods following China’s retaliation to his global “Liberation Day” tariffs announcement on April 2.

“I believe we will reach a very good deal with China,” he added.

The conflict in Ukraine remained a sensitive topic between the US and Italian leaders.

Since Russia’s invasion in 2022, Ms. Meloni has been a strong supporter of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky, most recently condemning Russia’s Palm Sunday attack on Sumy as “horrible and vile.”

In contrast, Mr. Trump has surprised allies with a shift towards Russia and repeated criticisms of Mr. Zelensky, whom he chastised during an Oval Office meeting in February.

The US leader remarked alongside Ms. Meloni that “I don’t hold Zelensky responsible, but I’m not exactly pleased that the war began.”

Uncertainty

Earlier, Ms. Meloni recognized the uncertainty surrounding her visit as Europe faces ongoing challenges from a nation that has long been its protector.

“I am conscious of my representation and what I stand for,” Ms. Meloni remarked.

Italian media reported that one of the aims of Ms. Meloni’s visit was to facilitate a meeting between Mr. Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Ms. Meloni’s choice to engage directly with Mr. Trump has raised some concerns among EU allies, who worry that her visit could jeopardize the unity of the bloc.

“If we start having bilateral discussions, it could disrupt the current dynamic,” France’s Industry Minister Marc Ferracci cautioned last week.

A spokesperson for the European Commission commented that while the EU alone could negotiate trade agreements, Ms. Meloni’s “outreach is very welcome” and was coordinated with Brussels.

After her meeting with Mr. Trump yesterday, Ms. Meloni will return to Rome today to host US Vice President JD Vance, with whom she has a meeting scheduled.

Mr. Trump’s proposed tariffs could significantly affect Italy, the world’s fourth-largest exporter, which sends around 10% of its exports to the United States.