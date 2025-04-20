Zelensky Announces Ukraine’s Commitment to an ‘Easter Truce’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that his forces will abide by the surprise Easter truce declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is scheduled to continue until midnight tomorrow, despite air-raid sirens sounding in Kyiv.

This ceasefire would represent the most substantial pause in the hostilities during the ongoing three-year conflict.

However, just hours after the truce was supposed to commence, air-raid sirens were activated in the Ukrainian capital, with Mr. Zelensky accusing Russia of persisting with artillery fire and assaults on the frontline.

In addition, Russia and Ukraine conducted a significant exchange of prisoners, each side claiming to have returned over 240 captured fighters.

Yesterday, the US threatened to withdraw from discussions if no progress was achieved.

“Today from 6pm (3pm Irish time) to midnight Sunday (9pm tomorrow), the Russian side announces an Easter truce,” Mr. Putin mentioned earlier during a televised meeting with Russian chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov.

In response, Mr. Zelensky stated that Ukraine would mirror the truce, proposing to extend it beyond tomorrow.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian leader also accused Russia of previously violating its commitments.

Air-raid sirens were reported in Kyiv and several other regions this evening.

“Russian assault operations persist across various frontline sectors, and Russian artillery fire has not diminished,” Mr. Zelensky explained.

Mr. Putin had indicated that the truce for the Easter holiday, celebrated tomorrow, was inspired by “humanitarian reasons.”

He expressed his expectation that Ukraine would adhere to the truce, but noted that Russian troops “must remain prepared to counter any potential violations of the truce and provocations by the enemy.”

Mr. Zelensky remarked in a social media post: “If Russia is now, all of a sudden, prepared to genuinely engage in a full and unconditional silence, Ukraine will respond in kind — reflecting Russia’s actions.”

He highlighted that Mr. Putin had previously rejected a suggestion for a complete 30-day ceasefire and urged Russia to prolong the truce.

“If a complete ceasefire indeed takes hold, Ukraine proposes extending it beyond the Easter day of April 20,” Mr. Zelensky mentioned, adding that “30 days could provide an opportunity for peace.”

Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, reported this evening that several Russian drone attacks had occurred since Moscow announced the truce.

“Unfortunately, we do not observe any lull” in the fighting, he stated.

Soldiers in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, located near the front line, greeted the announcement with skepticism.

Mr. Putin “might do it to generate a glimmer of hope or to portray his humanity. But regardless, we certainly do not trust (Russia),” commented Dmitry, a 40-year-old soldier.

This truce announcement came a day after Russia rescinded a moratorium on targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, with both sides having previously accused each other of not honoring agreements.

Mr. Putin asserted that the latest truce initiative would reveal “how sincere Kyiv’s regime is regarding its readiness, desire, and capability to adhere to agreements and partake in a peace talks process.”

Previous attempts to enact ceasefires during the Easter holiday in April 2022 and Orthodox Christmas in January 2023 were unsuccessful due to disagreements between both sides.

Ukraine and Russia announced that they had each returned 246 soldiers held as prisoners of war in a swap mediated by the UAE.

Last month, Ukraine accepted Trump’s proposition for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, only for President Putin to reject it.

“There is no trust in the statements coming from Moscow,” Mr. Zelensky remarked. “We are acutely aware of how Moscow manipulates, and we are prepared for any scenario. Ukraine’s Defense Forces will respond rationally — with proportional actions.”

“Every Russian strike will be met with an appropriate response,” he continued.

In Kramatorsk, a soldier named Vladislav, 22, recalled a ceasefire agreement formed shortly after the onset of armed conflicts in 2014, the year Russia occupied the Crimean peninsula.

That truce collapsed within days, he remarked.

“I anticipate that it will resume again shortly, and this cycle will continue,” he expressed regarding the ongoing conflict.

President Zelensky disclosed that the total number of returned POWs has now reached 4,552.

Russia also claimed it had regained control over the second-to-last village still under Ukrainian authority in its Kursk frontier region.

Ukraine had hoped to leverage its control over the area as a bargaining tool in negotiations.