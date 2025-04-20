Trump Hits Out at ‘Weak’ Judges Amid Escalating Deportation Controversy

The conflict surrounding President Donald Trump’s attempt to wield extraordinary powers for deporting migrants intensified as he continued to criticize the judiciary, while a prominent Democrat cautioned that the nation is becoming “closer and closer” to a constitutional crisis.

These developments came after a dramatic intervention by the Supreme Court early yesterday morning, which temporarily blocked Mr. Trump’s use of a little-known law to deport Venezuelan migrants without due process.

Mr. Trump lashed out via his Truth Social platform, not explicitly mentioning the Supreme Court but targeting the “WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue—an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!”

Justice Samuel Alito, one of the two conservative justices who opposed the halt, termed the emergency order by the majority of the court as “legally questionable.”

The court’s ruling has at least temporarily stopped what rights advocates warned were imminent deportations of Venezuelan migrants detained in Texas, who have been alleged to be gang members.

More broadly, this decision temporarily blocks the government from continuing to expel migrants under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act—last invoked during World War II to detain Japanese-American citizens.

The Trump administration has been clashing with federal judges, rights organizations, and Democrats who argue that he has violated or disregarded constitutionally protected rights in his rush to deport migrants, often without the opportunity for a hearing.

“We’re getting closer and closer to a constitutional crisis,” Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar stated on CNN.

“Donald Trump is attempting to drag us down into the depths of a crisis.”

The Republican president has maintained that he is safeguarding American citizens from a surge of undocumented migration—claiming that many are murderers, terrorists, and rapists—while fulfilling the wishes of the voters who elected him to the White House.

‘Put up, or shut up’

Last month, the Trump administration transferred hundreds of migrants, primarily Venezuelan, to the high-security CECOT prison in El Salvador, asserting that they were affiliated with violent gangs.

In a widely publicized incident, Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported to the notorious El Salvador mega-prison without charges.

The administration later acknowledged that Mr. Abrego Garcia had been included among those deported due to an “administrative error,” and a court mandated that the government must “facilitate” his return.

Senator Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador (Pic: Senator Chris Van Hollen via X)

However, Mr. Trump has since reiterated that Mr. Abrego Garcia is indeed a gang member, even sharing what appeared to be a doctored image on social media showing a gang symbol tattooed on his knuckles.

Inmates at CECOT are crammed into windowless cells, sleep on metal beds with no mattresses, and are not permitted visitors.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen successfully arranged a meeting with Mr. Abrego Garcia on Thursday and reported that the man was confused about his detention and felt threatened while in prison.

Mr. Van Hollen challenged the Trump administration to present evidence that it is adhering to U.S. laws in its deportation efforts.

“I’m on board with whatever the rule of law dictates,” he told CNN, “but right now, we have a lawless president… a lawless president who is disregarding the order of the Supreme Court of the United States to facilitate (Mr. Abrego Garcia’s) return.”

“They need to put up or shut up in the courts of the United States.”