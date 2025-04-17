Zelensky’s Advisor and Rubio Meet in Paris to Discuss Ukraine Conflict

High-ranking officials from Ukraine and the US have gathered in Paris for discussions with an EU delegation on several critical matters, including a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

“I have just arrived in Paris. I traveled with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov,” stated Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, on social media.

He mentioned that they intend to meet with representatives from France, Germany, the UK, and the United States, although he did not specify who these representatives would be.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also present in the French capital, as confirmed by State Department officials, alongside Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is among the topics on the agenda, amidst unsuccessful efforts to convince Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

Mr. Rubio and Mr. Witkoff will also address concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and various issues in the Middle East during conversations with France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, according to a French diplomatic source.

No explicit proposals for the talks have been released, but Mr. Witkoff had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week aimed at supporting President Trump’s pursuit of a ceasefire.

Prior to his inauguration, he promised to swiftly resolve the war that has been ongoing since Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February 2022 and has expressed frustration over Moscow’s strategies.

However, Mr. Witkoff stated this week, following his third meeting with Mr. Putin, that he still perceives a peace agreement as “on the horizon”.

At least 34 individuals lost their lives in a Russian assault on the city of Sumy last weekend.

Mr. Rubio is on his third visit to Europe since assuming the role of top US diplomat, having previously attended the Munich Security Conference and NATO meetings in February and March.

For Europe, the significance of Ukraine has escalated following recent Russian missile strikes on two Ukrainian cities, which resulted in the deaths of numerous civilians.

Yesterday, Mr. Barrot remarked that Mr. Putin has once again demonstrated that his cruelty is boundless and that he has no intention of initiating a ceasefire, as proposed by the US and Ukraine last month.

France, Britain, and Germany were taken aback by Mr. Trump’s decision to start discussions aimed at improving relations with Russia, but they have been working to coordinate a European response to ensure the protection of Ukraine during the conflict and in any ceasefire agreement.

The UK and France have put forth a largely European “reassurance” force ready to be deployed to Ukraine if a ceasefire comes into effect. However, many European leaders believe that US support would be necessary.

The State Department merely indicated that Mr. Rubio and Mr. Witkoff would be meeting with European officials to discuss Mr. Trump’s efforts to “advance” the aim of halting the Ukraine conflict.

A French diplomatic source shared that Mr. Rubio and Mr. Barrot would cover “the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and the Iranian nuclear issue”.

The US and Iran are set to conduct a second round of indirect discussions regarding Iran’s nuclear program in Rome on Saturday.

These discussions have gained heightened importance following a warning yesterday from Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, that Iran is “not far” from achieving the capability to produce a nuclear bomb.

Efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict have also ground to a halt, with Israel preventing humanitarian aid from reaching the Palestinian territory.

The UN reports that Gaza is now confronting its worst humanitarian crisis since the outbreak of the war in October 2023, following the attacks by Hamas.

In a separate development, French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu is traveling to the US for talks with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, focusing on Ukraine, Iran, and Gaza as key issues.

Mr. Lecornu is also expected to hold discussions with National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and Keith Kellogg, Mr. Trump’s envoy to Ukraine.

Ukraine strikes Shuya for the second consecutive day, according to Russian reports.

Russian officials claimed that their air defense systems intercepted or eliminated 71 Ukrainian drones across six regions overnight.

The majority of the drones—49—were shot down in the Kursk region, while others were intercepted in Oryol, Ryazan, Bryansk, Vladimir, and Tula regions, as per Russia’s Defence Ministry.

In a statement posted on Telegram, authorities in Russia’s Ivanovo region, located east of Moscow, reported that Ukrainian drones targeted the town of Shuya, although there were no casualties or damage reported.

This marks the second consecutive night that Shuya, situated approximately 1,150 km from the Ukrainian border, has been under assault.

The town is home to a base of a Russian missile brigade, which Ukraine has accused of carrying out an attack on the city of Sumy on Sunday that resulted in at least 35 fatalities.

Videos circulating on Russian Telegram channels appeared to depict the base being struck, with at least one fire visible on its premises.

Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of this footage.

Additionally, in the Russian-occupied portion of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, management at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stated that a Ukrainian drone was downed just 300 meters from the plant, which is Europe’s largest.