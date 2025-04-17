Trump Administration Suggests New Definition of ‘Harm’ for Endangered Species

The Trump administration is seeking to revise the definition of “harm” in relation to endangered species by removing habitat degradation, a proposal that could pave the way for human activities in ecologically sensitive areas.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service, alongside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has stated that the definition of “harm” in the Endangered Species Act (ESA) should no longer include “actions that impair the habitat of protected species”.

Environmental groups have voiced concerns that this rule change would permit logging, oil drilling, mining, and other activities by both individuals and the government to ravage the habitats of endangered species.

“For 50 years, the ESA has played a crucial role in preventing the extinction of numerous species, including iconic American wildlife such as bald eagles, gray wolves, Florida manatees, and humpback whales,” commented Earthjustice, an environmental law organization.

“It’s impossible to safeguard animals and plants from extinction without also protecting their habitats; yet the Trump administration is facilitating unchecked habitat destruction,” stated Noah Greenwald, co-director of endangered species at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“Without a ban on habitat destruction, species like spotted owls, sea turtles, and salmon, among many others, will be further imperiled,” Mr. Greenwald added. “Trump is attempting to undermine the foundation of the Endangered Species Act.”

The proposal will be available for public comment for 30 days.

Since its enactment in 1973, the Endangered Species Act has been credited with preserving iconic species such as the bald eagle and the grizzly bear from extinction.

US President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to diminish environmental regulations that restrict economic growth.

In February, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum called for proposals aimed at boosting US energy, which could potentially expose fragile areas from the Arctic to the Grand Canyon and even national monuments to exploitation.

Shortly thereafter, Mr. Trump announced plans to reduce approximately 65% of the staff at the Environmental Protection Agency.